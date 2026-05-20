GF Jordon Hudson Makes Demand Clear to CBS After Bill Belichick’s Deceptive Claim

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has put CBS on the spot after the North Carolina coach said his interview was edited in a tricky way. She now wants the network to share the full, unedited transcript and video of the chat, saying people deserve to see what really happened.

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Hudson took to her Instagram stories and reposted a January 1st post from CBS reporter Tony Dokoupil. It was about Dokoupil discussing accountability following his move to the prime-time evening news show at CBS. “Hold me to telling the truth,” Dokoupil stated at the end of the video. Hudson added a pointed message over the repost: “Release the unedited transcript.” “Release the unedited footage.” She also added another message below. “Holding you to it.”

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Bill Belichick recently accused CBS of deceptive editing during a Hang Out with Sean Hannity appearance, claiming the network refused to provide his full transcript.

“You know, I thought that the interview I had with them was done very deceptively. I’ve asked for the transcript, and they won’t give it to me. They’ve done that with others. I’m not really sure what that policy is,” Belichick told Hannity.

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He added, “So I’m kind of confused about some of the things that they say they are, but I don’t really see them living up to the trust that they talk about.”

Belichick claimed the interview had been presented misleadingly. He also made a pointed claim that CBS had refused to provide him with a full transcript of the entire interview process.

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Imago College Basketball La Salle University vs University of North Carolina Dec 14 December 14, 2024: University of North Carolina welcomes Bill Belichick during halftime. NCAA, College League, USA basketball game between La Salle and University of North Carolina at Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina. .David Beach/CSM Credit Image: David Beach/Cal Media Chapel Hill Nc United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241214_zma_c04_059.jpg DavidxBeachx csmphotothree332941

This is pretty notable, as he’s not publicly talked about the interview a lot since it happened last spring. So for him to put himself out there on video and call out CBS specifically on not being transparent and forthright with them makes people sit up and take notice.

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Hudson’s post also appears significant because it’s one of her strongest statements regarding the controversy. She’s defended Belichick on social media before. But Hudson is now directly calling out CBS. And that too with a very specific mandate: she wants them to release the complete interview transcript and video publicly.

Interestingly, it was Dokoupil who conducted the interview himself. When he asked questions about details regarding the couple’s relationship. Jordon responded firmly, “We’re not talking about this,” Hudson said during the segment, a moment that quickly went viral online and generated widespread public discussion surrounding Hudson and Belichick’s relationship.

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While the controversy appeared to cool off in the year since, Hudson’s latest Instagram activity now indicates that both she and Belichick remain frustrated with how the interview was ultimately portrayed to the public.

Controversy Reignites Amidst Brady’s Recent Comments on Bill Belichick

Hudson’s latest public comments also arrive shortly after another viral moment involving Tom Brady and Belichick. Brady gave a recent graduation ceremony speech at Georgetown University. He cracked a joke involving his famously grumpy former coach.

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“I usually don’t do well with compliments. I had a coach for 20 years tell me how s—ty I was every day,” Tom Brady said. “You should challenge yourself with uncomfortable ideas and people who push you to be your very best. Even if one of those people is a cranky old coach who cuts the sleeves off his sweatshirt and screams at you all day, ‘Do your job.’”

Hudson later retweeted the post on her X account without a comment. While the remark was made in jest, it clearly shows that Brady still carries a massive amount of respect for Belichick. He also acknowledges that Belichick made him uncomfortable and challenged him throughout his career, pushing him to be his best.

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He also came out strongly in support of his former coach when the Hall of Fame snubbed him. “I don’t understand it. I was with him every day. If he’s not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, there’s really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which is completely ridiculous because people deserve it.”

Amidst the bad PR Belichick’s gotten this past 18 months, he should take some solace in his most famous pupil supporting him publicly.