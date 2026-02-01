GF Jordon Hudson Quietly Planning Revenge for Bill Belichick HOF Snub

Bill Belichick wasn’t the only dejected person when the Pro Football Hall of Fame failed to honor him this year. To cheer him up and snub the HOF back in a single shot, Jordon Hudson is planning something big enough to keep everyone on their toes.

Hudson remains undeterred after her partner failed to 40 of the 50 votes required to become a First Ballot Hall of Famer. She is now planning a mega bash to celebrate Bill Belichick on the same day as the induction ceremony. Hudson even went the extra mile by inviting guests like Tom Brady and Bill Parcells, who are scheduled to attend the HoF event at Canton.

According to PEOPLE, the party coincides with the Hall of Fame induction ceremony because a majority of the invitees “were already planning to travel to support Bill.” Without a doubt, this gala will have a host of Belichick supporters.

Bill Belichick’s snub from the HoF was quite shocking, given his accomplishments. Not getting those crucial votes despite having won the Super Bowl six times had confused a lot of stars like Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

This is a developing story.