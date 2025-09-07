GF Jordon Hudson Spotted With UNC Chancellor & AD as Bill Belichick Coaches First Win

Well, Bill Belichick has finally found his start in college football. After a brutal loss to TCU, the Tar Heels have bounced back with a win against Charlotte. But it looks like Belichick, as long as he’s in college football, will have to deal with “a lot of negativity from outside.” Part of that negativity also stems from Hudson’s presence, even if she might just be there to support the coach as a partner. Their relationship has been the talk of the town at Chapel Hill, the attention on it peaking with the CBS Sunday Morning controversy. Fans and experts have long broken down the effect and impact she’s bringing to UNC football, despite being just a lingering presence. UNC top brass, like Bubba Cunningham, have defended their star coach numerous times because of this overwhelming attention.

Hudson continues to be a subject even after the Tar Heels’ win over Charlotte this Saturday. After the game, she was spotted in a conversation with Cunningham and UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts. Not much is known about what the three were talking about. But it’s a little rare for the two top figures of UNC to be engaging in a chat with Hudson. The two in the past have tried their best to safely navigate the sensationalism that surrounds Hudson and Belichick’s relationship.

Cunningham, more than Hudson, has stepped in to direct attention back to the school’s football. Fresh off the CBS Sunday Morning controversy, the AD was asked if the media glare brought on by Hudson was a “distraction.” He refrained from talking about Hudson and instead lauded Belichick for being a “professional individual.” To this day, however, Hudson continues to be the No. 1 target for trolls. She tries to fire back at them, but her voice is easily dwarfed by the negativity surrounding her presence at Chapel Hill.

Though Bill Belichick is the larger figure at Chapel Hill at the moment, Cunningham and Roberts are his superiors. In a way, Hudson and the two figures come across each other at times because of their relations to the coach, personally and professionally. But a direct interaction between the parties is what is so odd about this whole scenario.

Possible reasons for Jordon Hudson’s chat with UNC top brass

One possible attack from the 49ers football might have sparked this huddle. During the game, the Jumbotron displayed a fan cam that was dubbed the ‘Gold Digger Cam.’ Hudson is no stranger to that label, having been called that phrase numerous times now, and she takes it sportingly. She’s also designing a jewelry line with that phrase. But the problem here is that being called a gold digger by fans is one thing. But that phrase, being cleared for display by a football program, is another. Hudson might be planning countermeasures, since she’s also Belichick’s PR manager.

The other issue could be Hudson’s presence near the field. Though Belichick has been adamant about Hudson not interfering with UNC football, fans have always argued back. In the TCU game, Hudson had pre-game access to the field. She was seen walking along the sidelines with Belichick. Hudson’s rumored involvement with the program has already caused an uproar. UNC will want to keep those attacks at bay at the very least.

Jordon Hudson will be a central figure at UNC football, despite being tucked away on the sidelines or in the stands during game days. She has still charged on in life at UNC and as Belichick’s PR manager despite the countless attacks that have come her way. However, a personal interaction between Belichick’s bosses and Hudson’s can only mean so many things.