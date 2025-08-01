G5 School Land Historic $7M NIL Boost After Analyst Predicts CFP Cinderella Run

In College Football Playoff door has finally cracked open for programs that used to live on the margins. Staring in 2024, the CFP expanded to 12 teams, the five highest ranked conference championships earn automatic bids. The remaining seven spots go to highest ranked teams regardless of conference. Most importantly, one of those golden tickets is reserved for the top-ranked Group of Five team.

This opportunity explains why schools like JMU (James Madison University) have made the leap to the FBS, despite entry barriers. Just like Appalachian State in 2014 or Coastal Carolina in 2016, the Dukes are chasing the visibility and resources, and now a playoff path. And while most G5 schools are just hoping to ride the wave, one team is making waves of its own. They’re not just aiming to sneak into the playoffs; they’re going all in with their campaign with a big NIL move.

It all started with a single post on X that had college football Twitter buzzing. JMU insider Shane Mettlen wrote, “JMU athletics surpassed 10,000 donors for the first time in FY25. That’s more than double the number of individual donors from the year before, moving up to FBS, and up about 1,400 from last year. Total annual fundraising for the Duke Club topped $7 million for the first time.” For a program that’s only been FBS for a few years, that’s quite impressive.

In the July 29 episode of On3 Podcast, D. PicKell said, “the 12 seed, the G5 rep, we’re taking the Sun Belt champs, baby. All right, James Madison, coached by Mr. Bob Chesney, known as DJ Khaled in the coaching industry. All he does is win. Coached almost over 150 games or in that territory. Won 70% of them last year. Really good start to the Bob Chesney era out there in James Madison.” No surprise, fans are hopping on JMU. If anyone’s going to take the Dukes dancing this year, it’s Coach Chesney himself.

And that’s where things start heating up for James Madison. They’ve got a crucial early-season test. “They have a huge game early on in the year Friday night at Louisville. That game is key to this whole playoff complexion. Louisville has to do their job and look good the rest of the way. JMU, you would like to win that game.” said PicKell. He didn’t hold back either when he made his pick for the CPF.

PicKell called his shot loud and clear: “If you win that game, you feel even better about it. But if you just look good, look good and have that be your only loss, which I’m gonna go ahead and call my shot. I think that’s the case. Uh James Madison will find themselves in the college football playoff. The fighting PFT commenters, and they will be that 12th seed in the dance.” And honestly? It’s not far-fetched. JMU’s got the talent, the coaching, and now the NIL power to stir things up.

JMU’s off-field power play

For years, G5 schools have been playing catch-up in the NIL game, but the Dukes are showing what it looks like to compete. And it’s not just on the field. Associate A.D Kevin Warner, one of the top voices behind JMU’s strategic messaging, broke it down: “In our last year at the FCS level, we had around 4,600 donors. That’s 130 percent growth in three years and it completely aligns with playing FBS football. Would we love the overall dollar figure to be higher? Yes, and we need that kind of revenue.”

Sure, they want bigger checks, but right now it’s about building a solid base. “Volume creates opportunity,” Warner added. “The more people that buy in now, the more likely they’ll increase their investment as we keep winning.” The program has just hit $7.74 million in fundraising, topping $7 million for the first time. Their annual fund, which fuels scholarship support, has crossed the $5 million mark.

AD Matt Roan said it, “We absolutely want to make sure we are being aggressive and that we are positioning ourselves to be at the top and most competitive in the Sun Belt. Beyond that, we look at regional peers, national peers in that [Group of Six] range, whether it’s a Boise State, Tulane, a South Florida, or a Toledo. If we want to compete for the College Football Playoff access point and compete for the NCAA Tournament and advance in those tournaments, we need to make sure we’re not just settling. We want to be bold. We want to be visionary and aggressive.” With momentum on their side, and a playoff spot within reach; are the Dukes dancing in December?