GM Confirms Michael Jordan’s Involvement in Bill Belichick’s UNC Takeover After Admitting Self-Doubt

In 2017, UNC inked a whopping $90 million deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand that still funds their scholarships, facilities, and NIL operations. The aim is to elevate the program with its vast revenue potential to the same national stature as UNC’s storied basketball tradition. “Michael Jordan set a standard at UNC that we’re chasing in football—nothing less than greatness,” said Bill Belichick on his plan for the 2025 season. Some of that “influence” is showing already, and the rest is in the pipeline, according to GM Michael Lombardi.

Michael Jordan, a proud alumnus of UNC’s basketball program, learned his craft under legendary head coach Dean Smith, and the rest is history. “That shot put me on the map, but it was Coach Smith’s system that prepared me,” said Jordan about his iconic 1982 NCAA championship game 16-foot jumper that sealed UNC’s 63-62 victory over Georgetown. Now, more than 4 decades since that shot, the GOAT of basketball, who carries a valuation of $3.5 billion, Michael Jordan, continues to influence UNC. And it trickles down to football, too.

UNC’s GM Lombardi appeared in a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show and talked about how Michael Jordan’s influence extends beyond “cash” and financial backing for UNC. “Michael Jordan’s presence is more important than opening up his billfold…. Michael Jordan’s involvement with our program is what matters. I mean, I have three jerseys in my office, right? I hung three jerseys on the wall here. Julius Peppers, the great Lawrence Taylor, and Michael Jordan,” said Lombardi. Now, combine the influence of Belichick, the GOAT of the NFL head coaches, and Michael Jordan?

Belichick, within months after he arrived at Chapel Hill, turned around UNC’s 2025 class. Elevating the class from a bottom-ranked 80th position to 44th nationally by signing 42 transfer players. And if that isn’t impressive already, then the head coach, through his “pro ball” philosophy, has already roped in 36 commits, taking the class ranked 18th nationally. Most of it is undoubtedly what Belichick has brought, but some of the work is also due to the blue-blood nature of UNC’s basketball program.

“No matter how long he’s been away from the game, the kids know Michael Jordan. They know the logo, and he has a tremendous impact on them. And so financially, to me, that’s more important than that. Sometimes you have to understand the value of what a donor brings to the table. And sometimes it’s just not always cash,” said Michael Lombardi. The influence sure shows in the recruits.

Take, for instance, the commitment of Drake Maye, who is the future of the New England Patriots. The QB recalled recently how one meeting with Michael Jordan at his high school influenced him to come to UNC. “He’s going to get it done. He’s going to give his all. I hope he’s keeping his head up because he’s an awesome player,” said Jordan recently about Maye, reigniting the high school connection. Even with the current recruits, Michael Jordan’s name still carries the pull.

CJ Sadler, who is the 7th-ranked athlete in the country in UNC’s 2026 class, is also a basketball athlete. His commitment to UNC signifies the relevance that the basketball program has for football recruits. “Committed to UNC 🐏. Football with Belichick and the chance to hoop where MJ did? Let’s go!” wrote Sadler on X after his commitment. For other recruits, like Kendre Harrison and Jaden Jefferson, as well, the chance to play at the home of the two GOATs is thus harder to refuse. But the real test lies ahead, and the on-field results must come sooner rather than later.

Michael Lombardi relays ‘internal’ concerns surrounding Belichick’s first game preparation vs TCU

After roping in DC, Steve Belichick, and people like Michael Lombardi to replicate the NFL philosophy. Belichick has been uncompromising in his approach. The idea is to “practice like a Pro” as the team did on April 12th this year at Kenan Stadium, with fundamentals revolving around watching Patriots’ game film and players like Gronk and Brady. But can this approach give tangible results in college football?

Michael Lombardi expressed some caution about the prospect of “being ready” for the 2025 season. “It’s really hard for me. I don’t know who we are. I mean, I know who we are in terms of us against us, but that’s the hard part. When you have training camp and you practice 10 days and then you have those preseason games, you get an idea, you’re able to judge your team a little. This is really foreign to me, not having any practice against some other team, and what the speed of the game is going to look like,” said Lombardi.

Of course, Lombardi, having spent every year since 1984 in the NFL, isn’t used to seeing how college football works. Not having the pre-season games like the NFL might give Belichick some surprises, as the head coach hasn’t coached in college football. So, we may see some faltering from Belichick’s squad in the opening game. But overall, the team should cope as Lombardi said, “the first quarter is for assessment in any football game.” Now, after months of anticipation and NFL-style preparation, Chapel Hill will find out exactly where it stands when the Horned Frogs come calling.