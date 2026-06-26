“Go Play a Year”: Brendan Sorsby Receives Strong Advice From 6-Time Pro Bowler After NFL’s Rejection

Brendan Sorsby has almost run out of options to play football in 2026. The NCAA has denied him eligibility to play college ball. And when he won an injunction, Texas Tech parted ways owing to immense backlash. While Sorsby has displayed remorse for learning from his gambling mishaps, the NFL refused to conduct a supplemental draft. With options running low, former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe suggested a gradual way into the league.

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“Well, he can’t play in the NFL. He can go to Canada. Play one year in Canada,” the six-time Pro Bowler said on his Nightcap podcast on June 25. Sharpe’s co-host and former Bengals receiver Chad Johnson also agreed with Sharpe’s take. But having seen overlooked players using the CFL as a stepping stone, he understands that it won’t be a cakewalk either.

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“I wonder who has his rights because that would be a good thing to do instead of taking the whole year off,” Johnson said. “Go play a year in Canada. Boy, you should do that and get a better understanding of how good those boys are down there. It ain’t going to be a walk in the park. I can tell you that.”

The path is realistic because other quarterbacks have used alternative leagues to restart their careers.

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Hunter Dekkers lost NCAA eligibility because of gambling violations and continued his career outside major college football. In 2023, Dekkers pleaded guilty to underage gambling for placing 26 wagers on his team, Iowa State. He sat out the 2023 season, went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft, and signed with the Houston Gamblers (UFL) to make a comeback into the NFL. Several quarterbacks have also used spring football as an NFL launching pad.

Adrian Martinez turned strong UFL play into NFL opportunities. Luis Perez has repeatedly earned NFL contracts after success in alternative leagues. Brandon Silvers followed a similar path through the AAF, XFL, Spring League, and UFL. For Brendan Sorsby, Canada might have offered another route, but the CFL has ruled him ineligible to play this season.

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If he had been allowed in, the transition would still not have been easy. The CFL may look familiar on television, but it feels very different on the field. The field is wider and longer, and teams get only three downs instead of four.

Motion before the snap is far more aggressive. QBs must make decisions quickly because the pace is faster and defenses attack differently. College QBs often need months to adjust to the extra space and timing demands. Compared to college football, Sorsby would also be dealing with professional meeting rooms, veteran teammates fighting for jobs, contract pressure, and older defenders with years of experience.

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“The NFL has its premier elite players. Every team has its elite players. When we talk about your backups and role players, well, hell, that could be anybody over there,” Chad Johnson said. “You can exchange players in Canada and put them on an NFL team, and you wouldn’t know who’s who outside of the elite players. Now that’s different.”

A CFL backup cornerback may be 28 years old with six professional seasons behind him. Translation: Professional football outside the NFL is still professional football. As for Sorsby? He has at least shown signs that he understands the seriousness of his situation.

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Sorsby also has a long road to tread off the field

He entered a 34-day residential treatment for gambling addiction earlier this year and publicly acknowledged that his betting had become uncontrollable. Court filings described his gambling as compulsive behavior rather than casual wagering. Not just that, he has stated that he intends to continue treatment and recovery efforts while rebuilding his football future. Continuing on a similar note, the NFL may soften its stance on Sorsby next year.

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“If I’m Brendan Sorsby, on your own time on your own dime, go around to colleges; maybe you do a sit-down with 60 minutes,” veteran sportscaster Dan Patrick said two days ago. “Maybe you’re able to shed some light, maybe garner some sympathy or some understanding. Go to high schools and just say, ‘I want to talk to you about gambling,’ and I think that would go a long way now. College might be tough because he’s just getting basically kicked out of college.”

S0rrsby’s football talent has never been the question. He stands 6-foot-3 and weighs around 235 pounds. He combines a strong arm with real running ability. During his two seasons at Cincinnati, he threw for more than 5,600 yards while accounting for 63 total touchdowns.

In 2025 alone, the former Texas Tech QB1 produced 36 touchdowns and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors. But right now, Canada may not be a detour for Brendan Sorsby. It may be the only road left open.