“Go Yell At Anybody”: Bill Belichick Makes Stance Clear on Coaching Future After 4-8 Season at UNC

Bill Belichick is coming off a subpar debut season in college football. But that has not stopped him from enjoying every bit of the experience. Discussing his preference for the coaching role in college football over the NFL, he highlighted the freedom CFB coaches are given as a major reason for his embrace of the system.

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“It’s a lot more opportunity to coach really at this level than in the NFL, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it,” Belichick said on the latest episode of Pardon My Take. “You know I can go yell at anybody, and it’s fair game. If you’re the head coach, you can take on anybody that you want, and it’s actually a lot of fun.”

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Belichick has not been one to run away from challenges. He has six Super Bowl wins as a head coach to back up this claim. Hence, even after a turbulent 4-8 season in his first season in college football, the UNC head coach is hardly considering the setback. The unrestricted freedom provided by college football is something he has enjoyed so far and is not willing to stop.

The players are younger, and the coaches act like CEOs with full authority over the athletes. CFB coaches are in charge of recruitment, player retention, discipline, and other key decisions. Whereas in the NFL, coaches are accountable to GMs and owners and have a more structured labor environment.

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The legendary coach has a reputation for his strictness and discipline. And in areas where the NFL only permitted him to go a mile with his team, he could go ten more in college football. But despite the freedom he had with the Patriots, he still enforced his discipline and ensured his players did his bidding. After all, he had the results to back up his stern approach. Speaking about him on Georgetown University’s graduation day on Saturday, NFL legend Tom Brady even addressed this approach of his former head coach.

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“Challenge yourself with ideas that are uncomfortable and people who push you to be your very best, even if one of those people is a cranky old coach who cuts the sleeves off his sweatshirt and screams at you all day to do your job,” Brady told students.

Belichick’s approach was beyond his players. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft called him a person you will “never have a warm conversation with.” And to the media, he was a cold interviewee who would choke them with one-word replies. For someone who could do so much in the NFL, college football has afforded him more room to execute all of his whims.

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However, some of his players have spoken about him being much different from his rigid public image. He is often referred to as a great teacher, with Brady even calling him a “player-friendly” coach. This part of him is one part he shares with his college players.

“I try to do whatever I can to help improve the players and the team. So, whatever that consists of. It’s giving them coaching points on the field, off the field, watching film, you know, talking about fundamentals. You know, however, I can help them reach their goals, play better, and help our team reach its goals. That’s what I do.”

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Belichick has approached the off-season with the kind of precision he is known for, as he most likely has just this season to redeem himself. He has also been active in recruitment, with the program ranking in the top-20 recruiting classes. But the greatest obstacle for Belichick is the regular season, where the Tar Heels face a difficult run of games.

Bill Belichick’s late-career decline

The Tar Heels need Belichick at his very best, but whether he still has that in him remains an unanswered question. There is no doubt regarding his ability and legendary status. But his decline should not be ignored either.

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Belichick transitioned from the NFL to CFB with two 4-win losing seasons in two different leagues. It becomes more concerning when you consider that no NFL team hired him after he left the Patriots. His decline began immediately after Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first season after Brady’s departure, 2020, saw the Patriots hit a losing record (7-9) for the first time since 2000.

It was also their first time not winning the AFC East Championship since 2008. The following season brought little improvement: they posted a 10-7 regular-season record but lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs. He ended his career with two consecutive losing seasons, 8-9 and 4-13, before leaving the NFL.

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The Tar Heels have decided to trust his experience. However, where that trust leads them will be revealed in the coming season.