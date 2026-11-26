During Colorado’s loss to Cincinnati, a video of Colorado assistant strength and conditioning coach Morgen Cote leading the Buffs out of the tunnel, dancing and hyping up the team, went viral. With Colorado sitting at 4-7 and out of bowl contention, the clip quickly drew criticism from pundits, and the conversation soon shifted from Deion Sanders to Cote herself. She has now responded, pushing back against what she describes as misogynistic comments directed at her.

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“I’m just doing my job,” Cote said on Well Off Media YouTube vlog. “I can’t stand in the tunnel with the boys? …God forbid I’m a human being. But you know what? Women in sports, baby. Women in sports.”

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The tunnel clip was not the first time Cote’s style had drawn scrutiny. Known for a loud, energetic, and motivational approach, she saw an offseason speech to Colorado players go viral again in late October, while the team was struggling. Critics began questioning her style and her place in the program, and her response has now drawn attention to the experience of women in college football coaching.

In the latest clip, Cote led the players out of the tunnel with a whistle in her mouth and black sunglasses on, dancing and hyping up the team as they made their entrance. However, her energetic display did not sit well with everyone, as some people compared it to Colorado’s struggles this season.

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The Buffs lost 35-28 to Cincinnati, just a week after securing a win over No. 14 Houston. Rather than focusing solely on the team’s performance, critics turned their attention to Cote.

Jason Whitlock took issue with the video and used it to criticize Sanders’ leadership and the way the Colorado program is being run. He argued that the clip alone was enough reason for Sanders to lose his job. He also said he felt sorry for former Colorado players.

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This would be Colorado’s third losing season in four years under Sanders, and the pressure on the head coach continues to grow.

After Saturday’s game, Sanders took responsibility for the loss. “It’s on me. All of it is on me. We all showed up last week, and you saw the results. We didn’t all show up this week.”

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While Sanders accepted the blame for the loss, much of the attention has landed on Cote. Known as Coach Mo, she is a native of Lloydminster, Alberta, who grew up in Houston and earned a sports conditioning degree from Texas A&M.

Before joining Colorado in April 2025, she worked at Fresno State, Tarleton State, and Yale, and she spent three seasons at Rice University, where she worked with quarterbacks and specialists and handled sports science and neurofeedback. She was also invited to the NFL Women’s Forum at the 2025 NFL Combine.

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Sanders chose Cote over other candidates, including one with more experience. It wasn’t just her résumé or coaching plans that impressed him; he was particularly drawn to the way she connected with and handled the players. However, as scrutiny of the program continues to grow, questions are emerging about what the future holds for both Sanders and his staff.

Following Coach Prime’s Tuesday press conference, speculation has also grown over whether the upcoming UCF matchup could be his final game with Colorado.

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“I’m here on assignment for these kids, and if I’m not here any longer, I’ll move on to God’s next assignment,” Sanders said. “So that doesn’t affect me like it may affect you or may affect some others, because I’m in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I’m winning life.”

With Colorado’s disappointing results and criticism mounting, questions about Sanders’ future have become difficult to avoid. However, he dismissed all of it as “noise,” making it clear that he won’t let such speculation distract him. His comments suggest that he is prepared to accept whatever comes next.