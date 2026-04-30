‘God Got Me’: Deion Sanders Celebrates 1-Year Cancer-Free Milestone Through Faith

Deion Sanders believes in divine protection. Whether it’s a cancer diagnosis or a game-winning drive, he always knows there is a power greater than man to handle it. That’s why the physical pain he endured last season didn’t keep him away from coaching. Now, one year after the completion of his first cancer surgery, the Colorado head coach opens up about how his faith removed the fear of the diagnosis.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“My dear friend and CU Trainer @laurenjaskevold reminded me that today was the anniversary of my 1st surgery to remove the Cancer, which was found in me,” wrote Coach Prime on his X this Thursday. “Now I’m reminding u that GOD is who he says he is, and you too can win this battle you’re fighting, whatever it may be. I proclaimed GOD got me because I know he had me! I wasn’t guessing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To him, if God “has” him, then no earthly weapon or illness can truly defeat his spirit. Deion Sanders journey with an aggressive form of bladder cancer began in early 2025. Last April, a routine CT scan for unrelated vascular issues accidentally revealed a malignant, high-grade tumor on his bladder wall. He had no symptoms of cancer, but Sanders underwent a quick initial procedure to remove the tumor for testing.

“We removed the tumor. It was very high-grade and invading through the bladder wall. Not into the muscle layer, something we call very high-risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer,” said Dr. Janet Kukreja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The diagnosis came just before the 2025 NFL Draft weekend. Deion Sanders famously kept the news secret from his team, coaches, and even his sons to avoid distracting Shedeur and Shilo Sanders as they prepared for their professional careers. However, in May 2025, he faced the choice of 36 weeks of chemotherapy or organ removal.

Sanders opted for surgery to lower the risk of recurrence and ensure he could return to coaching quickly. He underwent an 8-hour robot-assisted surgery to remove his bladder and build a new one using a piece of his intestine. The Buffs head coach spent May and June recovering at his home in Texas, where he had to relearn basic functions and manage intense post-surgical pain, losing approximately 25 pounds during the process. The coach has also been open about the lasting effects.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Despite the severity of the surgery, Sanders remained committed to his role at CU, telling his doctors, “I always knew I was going to coach again.” In July 2025, during a press conference at Folsom Field, he officially revealed his diagnosis and recovery to the public, announcing he was cancer-free and ready to return to coaching.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has been a tremendous journey,” said Sanders last season. “God is good… God is good… You have no idea how good God has been for me to be here.” However, he continues to advocate for men to get regular checkups, famously stating, “If it could happen to Prime, it could happen to you.”

While Deion Sanders is currently cancer-free, he is not free from health concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deion Sanders’ health update

While the bladder surgery was his most significant event in the spring, Deion Sanders had another notable procedure in 2025. In October, he underwent an aspiration thrombectomy to remove blood clots in his left leg after experiencing severe pain and lack of blood flow during a game against TCU. Remarkably, he returned to practice less than 24 hours later.

ADVERTISEMENT

This season, Deion Sanders took a short break from team activities in April to address recurring issues with blood clots in his legs. Following a minor procedure three weeks ago, Sanders held a press conference after the Colorado spring game on April 11, reassuring fans by saying, “I’m good.” Though he continues to manage a hereditary vascular condition that causes blood clots, he insists that his active coaching role actually enhances his health rather than putting it at risk.

Regaining roughly 12 to 14 pounds, Sanders shared that he has successfully gained back much of the weight he lost during his 2025 cancer battle and has more “pep in his step.” He has also noted that surviving these health scares has fundamentally changed his perspective, leading him to “enjoy life more.”