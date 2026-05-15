“God Is So Amazing”: Cancer Survivor Texas A&M Athlete Celebrates Major Health Milestone With Faith

May 15 is a day Texas A&M long snapper Gray Evans would never forget. It was the day he defeated his greatest non-football opponent, which almost ended his football career. As he celebrates his one-year anniversary since becoming cancer-free, the athlete did not hold back in expressing his devotion to his faith and how crucial it was in his recovery.

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“1 Year. Cancer-free. What a blessing,” Evans wrote on X. “I had a phase of fear and doubt if I would ever get the Gray Evans back that I always loved. But God shut out all those negative thoughts, and he prevailed. 1 year in remission now, and I truly won’t take another day for granted. I seriously can’t find the words to describe how much of a blessing this year has been. God is so amazing, and He continues to prove it every single minute. #Gigem @AggieFootball.”

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Evans was a recruit in the Aggies’ 2025 class when he was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a blood cancer. It was news that changed the trajectory of his life and football career for the next few months. Immediately, he began a severe battle with cancer, undergoing four months of intense chemotherapy.

“I didn’t know it was going to be that serious,” Evans explained. “When they told me that it was cancer, it felt like everything in the world just stopped.”

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However, the redshirt freshman received support from his parents, his brothers, and even friends in Houston while he was being treated. Specifically, being a devout Christian, Evans highlighted the role his faith played in helping him defeat cancer. He referenced his faith as what “kept me going.”

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“I knew that this would now be a part of my life and that this can strengthen me in the end and inspire others.”

His teammates and coaches at Texas A&M did not leave him behind. The program rallied behind him to ensure his smooth recovery. The involvement of all these people and the little help they rendered all contributed to his victory over cancer.

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“Coach [Patrick] Dougherty would always call and check up on me almost every week,” Evans said. “I would also come to spring practices while in treatment, and Coach [Mike] Elko would walk over and check in on me. Teammates that I didn’t even know well, and even some of the 2025 commits in my class, were always reaching out. It was good to see that I had a strong extended family and had so many people behind me.”

At the Maroon & White Game, the Aggies had a special initiative: the “Aggies for a Cause” campaign, which gave 42 players the opportunity to rep custom footwear to advocate for causes they were passionate about and to endorse different organizations. On the day, Evans showed up victoriously, donning a pair of cleats dedicated to Blood Cancer United.

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Gray Evans’ recovery after losing football shape to cancer

For someone who had such an intense fight with cancer and an extended period of chemotherapy treatment, Evans’ recovery did not come so easily. He had lost about 30 pounds when he resumed workouts two weeks after he became cancer-free. However, the Aggies’ director of football strength and conditioning, Tommy Moffitt, was there to help lead him back to his best shape.

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“After I went through my first round of chemotherapy, it felt like I couldn’t replenish my energy,” Evans said. “When I finished the first round, I was like ‘Oh gosh, I have to do this like five more times, I don’t know how I’m going to do that.’ The longevity and the toll on my body were the hardest part of my recovery.”

Amid adversity, the 6-foot-2, 223-pounder found both mental and emotional strength. He has now credited the whole battle as a factor that “helped me develop my mental toughness.” Now, Evans has his strength back. And above all, he has his football back.