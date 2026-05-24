“God Took It All Away From Me”: Ex-FSU QB Says Career-Ending Injury Revealed His True Purpose

When an injury knocks on the door, a few players are fortunate enough to get back on the field, but it wasn’t the case for Florida State’s star QB. After injuring his ankle, Jordan Travis had to hang up his boots. It was more heartbreaking when he did not get to achieve his ultimate goal of playing for the New York Jets.

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Things are finally getting back in place for Travis, who has finally found a new sense of purpose in life after enduring the struggles that came with hanging up his boots. On the latest episode of Unbroken Faith, he shared how his faith has lifted his spirits and helped him discover a deeper connection with God, inspiring not only himself but also the people he meets along his journey.

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“It’s not making millions and millions of dollars. I tell God every single day, I don’t need millions and millions of dollars. And maybe that’s why God took it all away from me. God, maybe I have it written on my mirror. Maybe God took it all away from you to show you who you really are without it. And that’s something that will stick with me forever,” Travis said on the TRIALS to TRIUMPH podcast.

Without football, Travis felt invisible. No jersey, no name on the board, no crowd. For the first time, he had to face himself without the mask of being a star. That quiet emptiness, painful as it was, became the space where he started hearing God more clearly than ever.

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“It’s like football’s gone now, and it was my identity in football. It wasn’t in Christ. It wasn’t serving God, and everything I did was more about scoring touchdowns. And maybe if I kept playing football, I would have never reached this level, you know, so until later on when you’re 45 years old, and that’s a lot tougher than at 25, at least I got a lot of time to like develop and turn my life to God,” said Travis on the podcast.

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The New York Jets selected Travis in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, despite knowing he still faced a long road to recovery. Jets were optimistic that the willpower Travis possesses, he would be back on his feet in no time. Travis spent a lot of hours on rehab, but unfortunately, he could never make it to the field and announced his retirement.

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The Jets draft felt like a second chance, a sign that God might bring him back. But that door closing forced him to stop chasing the ‘what if’ and start trusting the ‘what is.’ Letting go of that dream, painful as it was, became the moment he finally accepted that his purpose was never about touchdowns or contracts.

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“So I always said maybe God took it all away from me to show me who I really am without it. And I was nobody without football for a while, and now I’m starting to turn those seconds, starting to feel like I belong, and God has me here for a reason, and my purpose is greater than scoring touchdowns and that I’m going to sit and inspire people. And I want to be a light in people’s lives. Like I want people to say, ‘Dang, when you’re around him, it makes you feel lighter,” said Travis.

Today, Travis walks with a limp, but without the weight of old expectations. Where he once measured his worth by yards and wins, he now measures it by the stories people share with him, how his honesty about pain and faith gave them courage to keep going. That, he says, is the paycheck God meant for him all along.

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Jordan Travis’s life before retiring

It all happened in a split second for Travis’s dream to crash. When a player from the team North Alabama took down Travis through a hip-drop tackle. A player from North Alabama brought Travis down using a wrap-around of his body and his entire body weight. Travis’ left leg then got stuck in the ground, and the player’s weight squashed it.

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On Senior Day, everything seemed to be going his way. The dream‑season, the national‑title talk, the Jets pick down the road. It all made Travis feel like he had it all. But in a heartbeat, it was gone. That’s when he realized his identity wasn’t really in football… it was in something deeper he’d never noticed before.

Before his injury, Florida State looked unstoppable emotionally. The Seminoles were not blowing everybody out every week, but they kept winning. Travis was the heartbeat of everything. He was the player teammates trusted when games got messy. It wasn’t a season like Joe Burrow’s, as Jordan passed for 2,756 yards. But he was clean, reliable, and persistent with his legs.

“I was probably on purpose to be honest with you, I was on a lot of medicine because I just got my surgery literally 2 days, 3 days before that. I had my full surgery two days before. So I had the rods and screws on my ankle. So I was thinking it took a lot. They didn’t want me on the field, but I’m going to be on the field. So I remember sitting behind the box with the plastic wrap on my leg, just protecting it from the rain,” said Travis.

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“But it was a great feeling. I mean, it was everything I’ve ever dreamed of. You know, obviously, the national championship was what I dreamed of, and I wasn’t able to do that. So, I mean, I would always have that in the back of my mind, dang, I wasn’t able to do what I always said I was going to do. So, hopefully, I can do it differently one day,” said Travis.

In that season, Jordan led FSU to wins against teams like LSU, Clemson, and Miami. Travis was a key player for Florida to reach the playoffs, and the only one who deserved it more than anyone else. Even after 3 years, the scar of not making it to the playoffs still feels fresh for Travis.