Thanksgiving is just days away, and most people are busy sorting out their menus. Karrueche Tran was doing the same thing, but she opened her latest Instagram story by apologizing for how she looked and the thing bothering her.

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“My allergies are going crazy. I think I ate something with some wheat in it yesterday,” she said.

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Tran, who is dating Colorado coach Deion Sanders, didn’t say how bad it was or whether she had been tested for anything. She only said she suspects wheat set it off. Then she moved straight on to what she really wanted to talk about, which was sweet potatoes.

She said she has made them before and likes them. Her way is simple: she bakes them, slices them, adds a little sauce, covers the dish with foil, and puts it in the oven. Lately, though, she has seen a lot of recipes that boil the slices first or cook them on the stove, and some use orange zest and orange juice, which she wasn’t sure about.

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She asked her followers for the best method, since she was leaning toward boiling but worried they might turn out mushy.

The allergy complaint didn’t come out of nowhere. In May 2025, she called her seasonal allergies the “worst they’ve ever been” and posted a photo of herself in nasal tape. She listed a stuffy nose, watery eyes, itchy ears and throat, and trouble breathing.

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In March 2026, she shared another video about severe seasonal allergies and sinus problems. That time, she tried a red-light nasal device called MoMona for 10 minutes and said her breathing improved right away.

A different kind of health conversation came up earlier this month. Tran was on The Pop Exchange, where co-host Jason Kennedy mentioned that Jamie Foxx had reportedly welcomed another child at 58. The talk turned to Sanders, who is 59, and whether the two might have a child someday.

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“You know, if we decided to have a child, that gives us hope, right?” she said. She followed up with a more personal answer. “I love kids, and I want to have one of my own. But I’m on the journey of figuring out if I can have kids,” Tran said.

She also said she isn’t ready to share every detail. “Yeah, I want to have a kid, but I am figuring my business out, and there’s a potential possibility that I can’t even have kids,” she said. She added that people don’t know what is going on in her life. In an earlier episode, she reportedly said she was holding off on possible cosmetic surgery while she thinks about whether she will have children.

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In mid-November, she dealt with several canceled flights and spent hours at airports after an FAA nationwide ground stop. Nothing she has said connects that to her allergies.

For now, what Tran has actually shared is limited. She believes wheat may have triggered an allergy flare, and she was relaxed enough to turn the post into a holiday cooking question. Her comments about having children are a separate matter, and she says she is still working through them herself.