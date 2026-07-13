“Going to Be A RB?”: Deion Sanders Makes Career Promise to Toddler Grandson, Regrets It Immediately

The journey from Coach Prime to ‘PapaPrime’ reveals a different side of Deion Sanders. Since Snow, the son of his elder daughter Deiondra, joined the Sanders family, the Colorado head coach’s perspective has changed. However, even in his grandfather role, Deion Sanders couldn’t help but become a coach when his grandson didn’t follow directions.

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Colorado’s head coach and his one-year-old grandson were captured on camera by Well Off Media on July 13 playing together. Their warm cuddles showed the special bond between Coach Prime and the toddler. In between, Deion Sanders posted an intriguing question to Snow. “You’re going to be a running back?” he asked.

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“You’re going to be something. I promise you that. I don’t know what you’re going to be, but you’re going to be something, boy. Promise you that,” said the Colorado head coach.

Having a grandfather who is a coach and then having an uncle like Shedeur, who’s making waves with the Browns, one can simply think Snow also rocks in the world of football. But Coach Prime made it clear he would rather not force his grandson to pursue what they did; in fact, the toddler can choose his career. But Deion’s lighthearted moment with Snow didn’t end there.

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The next moment, Coach Prime tried teaching Snow to catch a soft toy, but the little one was more interested in enjoying the moment than catching it. That left the coach regretful, making it clear he would have to coach the toddler if the young one chose a football career.

“I’m glad I’m a coach. You know, I got [it]. I’ve coached some kids like you, Snow. Go, some kid. Snow, you’ve got to pay attention,” added Coach Prime. “Snow, you heard of the portal. Snow is going in the portal… I had to put him in the portal. He doesn’t want to learn.”

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Instantly, the toddler’s mom, Deiondra, replied, defending her son, “Give him another year. He’ll be learning.”

Aside from the fun part, we all see Deion’s love for his grandson through his social media posts and even the Sanders family vlogs. Recently, the Colorado head coach shared a heartfelt moment in an Insta video where, on one side, Deion held Snow to explore the world, and on the other, the little one dozed off comfortably in his arms.

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“Deiondra got me on PapaPrime duties on the flight. He finally went to sleep after I rocked him and rocked him. Snow Sanders, please read this slowly: live the life you love and love the life you live,” wrote Deion Sanders in the caption.

However, his coaching mind always believes Snow will be a leader. “You’re gonna be a leader, little man,” said Deion in a family video when Snow was just 8 months old. You can say it’s a grandfather’s love or a coach’s ability to see the talent.