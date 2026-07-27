“Going to Miss You”: Deion Sanders’ Son Gets Emotional as Family Says Goodbye to a Chapter They’ll Never Get Back

Some houses are just addresses. Others become part of a family’s story. For Deion Sanders Jr., the Red House had long been more than a structure on the family’s Texas land. It doubled as a home and a set, the place where family life, football talk, and behind-the-scenes content all ran together. It was also where cameras kept rolling through good days and bad, and where a family’s journey unfolded in front of millions. Now that chapter has come to an end.

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“As y’all heard, it’s over with for the Red House,” Deion Sanders Jr. said in a Well Off Media vlog as he returned to the property one last time before demolition begins. “It’s a tough day, man. Been a tough couple of weeks, but I got to go get some stuff out the Red House since they about to knock it down and put something new up.”

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Looking across the land, he pointed toward survey markers outlining the replacement home.

“That’s the outline of where the new house going to be,” he said. “Them little poles right there. You see that? Dang. It’s really happening.”

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The emotion lingered throughout the video, even as the mood shifted between nostalgia and the family’s trademark humor. While packing belongings, the crew joked about spiders hiding inside the aging house, laughed through the chaos, and reminisced over old equipment left behind. Then the reality returned.

“Going to miss you, man,” he added with emotion. “Tough times don’t last. Tough people do… I don’t even know if life is worth living anymore. I’m going to need some time.”

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The goodbye has been building for weeks. After years of patchwork fixes and constant upkeep, the family finally decided the house had reached the end of its run.

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“I’m afraid to tell y’all, Red House might have come to an end,” he said in a previous vlog. “It’s the house built in the ’80s. It’s just too old.”

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He explained that insects had become impossible to manage despite repeated clean-ups.

“I vacuumed 30-something crickets up,” he recalled. “They just kept popping up out of the woodwork. It’s just too many problems in it.”

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There was a good reason to tear the place down. But that didn’t make leaving it any easier. The Red House was never just a hub filled with old furniture and studio gear. It showed up in countless Well Off Media videos as the Sanders family filmed football, business, and everyday moments.

The Red House even gave its name to Deion Sanders Jr.’s 2025 rap album. By then, it had become part of the family’s story, not just another house sitting on the property. That shift says a lot about how the Sanders family’s routine has changed. Since Deion Sanders moved the center of his life to Colorado, the Texas house has felt less like home base.

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With Deion Sanders focused on his health and the family no longer rooted in Texas day to day, keeping up the old house no longer made much sense. So the Red House will soon disappear, with a new home already planned in its place. But for Deion Sanders Jr., the house had already served its purpose.

The walls are coming down, yet the story attached to them isn’t going anywhere. The Red House witnessed the grind, the setbacks, the celebrations, and the moments people don’t see. And that’s what makes saying goodbye so difficult.