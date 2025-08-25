“Gonna Come After Him”: Arch Manning on High Alert as Ryan Day Receives Million-Dollar Intel

In less than a week, Longhorns fans of this decade will probably max out on an excitement high when Arch Manning lines up on the field. The most famous player in college football right now is going to have all eyes on him, regardless of whether they like him or not. However, Ohio State is also entering with full knowledge of who and what they’re up against.

The National Championship defenders will take on the projected winners of the title next Saturday. Arch Manning’s first full season as QB1 will begin against an elite Buckeyes squad, the standard Ryan Day never backs down from. While the QB is already hyped to go as the No. 1 player this season, Colin Cowherd spilled the beans about what Day might have in mind to push Manning down from those lofty heights. “I think you’re going to see a really aggressive Ohio State defense, at least early. They’re going to come after him,” he said in an August 25 episode of The Joel Klatt Show.

via Imago College Football Playoff- Texas – Clemson Austin, TX USA, 21.12.2024 Texas quarterback Arch Manning 16 warms up on the field before the start of the first round College Football Playoff game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers on December 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/Colemanx

“I think the way to beat Arch Manning in Texas and because I don’t think you’re going to beat them late. I think they’re just going to get better and better and better. They’re going to be vulnerable in the first two to three weeks,” he added. Manning patiently sat out two whole years in the Longhorns camp, waiting for the starting role. But this is the year he’s expected to own the field completely–and even lead Texas to the Natty. However, Ryan Day’s record as HC proves otherwise, and he sure will be ready to face an equally elite QB like Manning.