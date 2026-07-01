“Got a Challenging Schedule”: James Franklin Makes Stance Clear To Virginia Tech on Expectations

When James Franklin became Virginia Tech’s head coach back in November, with Clemson’s dominance fading, Virginia Tech could challenge Miami in the ACC. The Hokies overnight became a conference powerhouse that could challenge Mario Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes in their year 2. Urban Meyer asked the Hokies’ head coach a direct question about how long it will take the program he’s leading to reach a championship level. Franklin answered by making one thing clear: Virginia Tech must first become a team that can compete every week.

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He said the difference between a good team and a great one is having ‘erasers,’ players who can fix a mistake with one big play.

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“We had erasers, and I think we’re in a position now where I like our depth,” James Franklin said on The Triple Option Podcast. “We were able to keep the right players, and then we brought in other guys.”

To keep his real point simple, James Franklin believes Virginia Tech does not need big talk right now. The program needs to progress steadily, developing better depth, maintaining consistency to stay in the race every week.

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Imago November 19, 2025: Virginia Tech Hokies head football coach James Franklin is introduced to crowd at halftime of the NCAA, College League, USA Mens Basketball game between Bryant Bulldogs and Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. /CSM Blacksburg USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251119_zma_c04_043 Copyright: xGregxAtkinsx

Since they only had 15 spring practices, it’s quite difficult to evaluate too much in so little time. James Franklin explained that it will take 4-5 weeks of summer to evaluate how many he has got. Franklin also looked back at the mistakes of the past to fix the future.

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During his impressive 2016 run leading Penn State, Franklin had a 40-man roster scholarship limit, and that affected their depth. Once their stars got injured on the defensive and offensive lines, the team spiraled downward. So, he’s speaking from experience. Virginia Tech’s schedule includes tough road trips, from California to Miami, and those games will test how far the roster has really come.