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“Got a Challenging Schedule”: James Franklin Makes Stance Clear To Virginia Tech on Expectations

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Ameek Abdullah Jamal

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Jul 1, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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“Got a Challenging Schedule”: James Franklin Makes Stance Clear To Virginia Tech on Expectations

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Ameek Abdullah Jamal

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Jul 1, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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When James Franklin became Virginia Tech’s head coach back in November, with Clemson’s dominance fading, Virginia Tech could challenge Miami in the ACC. The Hokies overnight became a conference powerhouse that could challenge Mario Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes in their year 2. Urban Meyer asked the Hokies’ head coach a direct question about how long it will take the program he’s leading to reach a championship level. Franklin answered by making one thing clear: Virginia Tech must first become a team that can compete every week.

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He said the difference between a good team and a great one is having ‘erasers,’ players who can fix a mistake with one big play.

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“We had erasers, and I think we’re in a position now where I like our depth,” James Franklin said on The Triple Option Podcast. “We were able to keep the right players, and then we brought in other guys.”

To keep his real point simple, James Franklin believes Virginia Tech does not need big talk right now. The program needs to progress steadily, developing better depth, maintaining consistency to stay in the race every week.

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Since they only had 15 spring practices, it’s quite difficult to evaluate too much in so little time. James Franklin explained that it will take 4-5 weeks of summer to evaluate how many he has got. Franklin also looked back at the mistakes of the past to fix the future.

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During his impressive 2016 run leading Penn State, Franklin had a 40-man roster scholarship limit, and that affected their depth. Once their stars got injured on the defensive and offensive lines, the team spiraled downward. So, he’s speaking from experience. Virginia Tech’s schedule includes tough road trips, from California to Miami, and those games will test how far the roster has really come.

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Ameek Abdullah Jamal

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Ameek Abdullah Jamal is a College Football writer at EssentiallySports. An athlete-turned-writer, he brings on-field perspective to his coverage, highlighting the energy, rivalries, and culture that define campus football. His reporting emphasizes quick-turn updates and nuanced storytelling, connecting directly with engaged fans. Ameek believes the vibrant atmosphere at college football games fosters community and is central to the sport’s growth in America. He also serves as a reporter with the ES CFB Pro Writer Program, connecting directly with fan creators. Alongside his editorial work, Ameek has led business-focused projects, including a FIFA initiative that combined strategic planning with data-driven insights, demonstrating his ability to bridge sports and analysis. Among his notable works is an exclusive interview with Alabama running back Daniel Hill, who discussed the impact of Coach Nick Saban's retirement on his career aspirations. Ameek's coverage also explores the evolving landscape of college football, including the NCAA's challenges to the NIL ecosystem and their implications for the sport's future.

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Himanga Mahanta

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