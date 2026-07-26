“Got a Tough Job”: Ryan Day Makes Honest Admission About Immense Pressure of Ohio State’s Michigan Rivalry

Last year, Ohio State went undefeated during the regular season but lost to Indiana and Miami in the postseason. The criticism followed, with many fans calling out Day’s play-calling for offensive woes. Even with a national title, the Ohio State head coach can’t breathe easy. Those are the standards at Columbus.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think back on the last couple of years when people say, like, what’s more important? Winning the rivalry game or winning a national championship? The unique thing about this was that we did both. It was just not in the same year,” Ryan Day said during his appearance at The Bill and Doug Show: The Bill and Doug Show on July 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So many people come to me, and they say, ‘You’ve got a tough job. The pressure that comes with your job.’ Yeah, I got a great job, and I get to be around great people every day… I say this to coaches, staff, recruits, and their families, like it’s not for everybody, because when you lose a game around here, it’s a crisis. That’s part of what this is all about. Why? Because it means so much to so many people,” Day added.

Over his seven-year tenure as the head coach, Ryan Day has established himself at the top of the CFB food chain. He has yet to have a season in which the Buckeyes have had more than 2 losses. However, four of his 12 overall losses have come against Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The early part of his tenure was marked by postseason woes. Even when Ohio State made it to the national championship game, they couldn’t cross the last hurdle against Alabama. Two years later, the Buckeyes had a heartbreaking loss against Georgia. All that changed in 2024.

Ohio State went on a dominant run in the first edition of the 12-team playoffs. They overpowered Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame to win the national championship. However, for the fan base, the national title win didn’t fully heal the pain of their loss to Michigan in “The Game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It didn’t help Ryan Day that the 2024 defeat in the rivalry game extended the losing streak against Michigan to four games. In the immediate aftermath, a section of Ohio State fans even sent death threats towards their head coach.

Last season, Day finally snapped that losing streak against Michigan. However, he couldn’t deliver during the postseason. And that has been the story of his tenure. He has yet to have a perfect season where Ohio State wins the national crown while dismantling the team up north.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, wins against Michigan would always measure his credibility. The rivalry serves as a central cultural pillar for the state of Ohio, meaning a loss carries immense personal weight for millions of people. Both Urban Meyer and Jim Tressel are revered in Columbus. This is not just for their national titles. The two former head coaches always triumphed over the Wolverines.