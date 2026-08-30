“Got My Bankruptcy on Your Neck”: Deion Sanders’ Son Fighting $11M Legal Battle Leaves Family Member in Awkward Spot

Shilo Sanders was celebrating a major new chapter on August 30 with the release of the World of Headache album. Following his exit from the NFL last year, Lil Wayne and his brother Deion Sanders Jr. (Bucky) were there for the moment. However, the fun took an awkward turn when Shilo unexpectedly put his own brother in a difficult spot.

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The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety shared a video on his YouTube channel celebrating the release of his new album with his brother Bucky and Lil Wayne. During the celebration, Shilo spotted Bucky wearing a flashy diamond chain and jokingly took a shot at him, saying, “You got my bankruptcy on your neck right now.”

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A visibly awkward Bucky tried to explain that those were “fake.” However, Shilo didn’t budge, saying, “No, bro. That’s not fake. That’s Taj Diamonds, bro. That’s real. I ain’t f to play that game.” After that, Shilo tried to joke around with his brother, asking him if he was going to perform that night.

Well, the interaction might be funny and meant to be lighthearted, but it also shows the kind of situation Shilo Sanders has brought himself into. His bankruptcy trial to determine whether this $11.89 million debt can be legally discharged officially begins on August 31.

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A federal bankruptcy judge ruled on August 27 that Deion Sanders must testify remotely in his son Shilo’s upcoming bankruptcy trial at 1:30 p.m. MT on September 4, just one day after Colorado opens its 2026 season against Georgia Tech.

Although attorneys suggested the trial could largely wrap up by Friday, September 4, Judge Michael E. Romero adjusted the schedule to require Deion Sanders’ testimony. The trial begins Monday, August 31, in Denver. Sanders’ attorney, Harvey Steinberg, argued that his client’s testimony was irrelevant and sought to move his appearance to later on September 4, citing the possibility that the Buffaloes could be traveling back home following their game that day.

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“It’s either that or we keep him here (in Colorado),” Judge Romero told him during a Zoom hearing on August 27, as reported by USA Today.

As Shilo Sanders seeks relief from more than $11 million in debt, the judge ruled that Deion Sanders needs only to remain available for possible rebuttal testimony. His appearance ultimately hinges on issues raised earlier by Shilo’s legal team.

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Interestingly, according to Steinberg, Shilo Sanders’ legal team “had no intent to open the door to testimony by Mr. (Deion) Sanders.”

Shilo’s multimillion-dollar debt traces back to a 2015 school incident in which John Darjean, a former security guard at his Dallas school, alleged that the then-15-year-old assaulted him, leaving him permanently injured. Darjean filed suit a year later and secured an $11.89 million default judgment in 2022 after Sanders failed to appear for the civil trial.

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Although he filed for bankruptcy in 2023, the court ruled that Shilo Sanders cannot discharge debts arising from a “willful and malicious injury” to another person.

That said, his new World of Headache album may represent an early leap in his career, but the debt continues to bother him and his family and needs to be resolved before he can make any further decisions.

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Shilo Sanders had a decent college career, playing safety under his dad at Colorado. Just like his brother, Shedeur Sanders, Shilo wanted to play in the pros. However, the former Colorado player went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But he got a chance to prove that he’s made for the pros when Tampa Bay signed him as an undrafted free agent. However, the Bucs let him go following his fight with a Buffalo Bills player during a preseason game. For a few months, Shilo Sanders tried to be in shape for another opportunity. In January 2026, he announced that he had given up on that dream. Shilo is now fully focused on his entertainment career.