“Got Some Games Circled… Definitely LSU”: Ole Miss Athlete Seeks Revenge From Lane Kiffin After Refusing to Follow Ex-HC

Once the Protect College Sports Act becomes law, Lane Kiffin’s name will be immortalized for leaving Ole Miss before the playoffs. But there are even more consequences for that decision waiting for him in 2026. The new LSU head coach is returning to Oxford to take on the Rebels, and one of his former players is waiting for him.

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“I’m excited for the first game, but I got some games circled… definitely LSU. That’s going to be the one, week three, at the crib,” running back Kewan Lacy said about the game he is most excited about on the July 7 episode of The Journey Media.

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Being one of the most outstanding players on Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss team in the 2025 season, it was expected that Kewan Lacy would join the head coach in Baton Rouge, considering the former head coach got him to Oxford from Missouri last year. Rumors regarding his departure became even more unbearable after running backs coach Kevin Smith joined Kiffin at LSU. However, he shut down the rumors by signing a new $1 million deal to return to Oxford in 2026.

“It was most definitely a hard decision, especially in our generation now. But you know, just being a Rebel and having people behind me at Ole Miss just made it an easy decision,” Lacy said about his decision.

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And seeing that LSU stole his coach, his running backs coach, and four of his teammates from him, Lacy is set to vent all that frustration on the pitch at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium when the Tigers come visiting. He has September 19 circled, and he has his plans to take it to the crib again, as he did in 2025. With Lane Kiffin in charge, Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19 in 2025, and Lacy rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown in the encounter. Now he wants to run it back, but not without his teammates.

Lacy believes in the Rebels team more than ever before. He is particularly encouraged by the program’s activity in the 2026 transfer portal class under new head coach Pete Golding, who was Kiffin’s defensive coordinator last year. That includes players like WR Johntay Cook II, WR Darrell Gill, Edge Blake Purchase, QB Deuce Knight, and Safety Edwin Joseph, among others.

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“The momentum is on our side. You know, we got a lot of pieces out of the portal, for our defense, offense. So, we got a lot of new moving pieces that’s going to help us benefit next year. So, it’s just exciting to see how it’s all going to come together next year,” Lacy said.

The 2026 season has many other games lined up for Lacy. He was at the Missouri Tigers, where he saw limited game time, before transferring to Ole Miss. After facing LSU in Week 3, he faces the Missouri Tigers in Week 6. But more than his planned revenge, he would be looking to have a better season than 2025, where he recorded 306 carries for 1,567 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns.