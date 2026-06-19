“Got to Have Nil Support”: Kalen DeBoer Sends Clear Message to Boosters Amid Alabama’s Slow Recruiting Start

It’s mid-June, and the Crimson Tide is preparing for its final official visit weekend of this summer, but Alabama’s 2027 recruiting class has only eight commitments. While that’s concerning, considering it puts the program last in the SEC, after their 2026 recruiting class ranked second, the context matters. Head coach Kalen DeBoer has been open about his affinity toward quality over quantity. So, amid questions swirling around the recruitment low, DeBoer decided to use the attention on his program to point toward a bigger threat: NIL.

“I think we’re very competitive, and that’s what I ask,” said DeBoer in an interview this week with WVUA 23’s Gary L. Harris when asked if Alabama’s NIL program invests enough to build a national title-caliber roster. “When we’re able to be competitive, I think what our staff brings, what this program has and what we have for our players, the amount of investment that we put into each scholarship guy that’s on this football team. I just don’t know what other program that can give what we give our guys. We’ve got to continue to grow. There’s no question.

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“We’ve got to continue to adjust to the times. We’ve got to continue to push the envelope. We need the support of anyone that wants to be a part of it. I think more and more people do understand that you can have an awesome staff, but you’ve got to have the NIL support to be able to get the players because they’re the ones that make the plays on Saturdays.”

Alabama invested in its 2026 recruiting class, and that clearly showed with four five-stars and 10 four-stars. Then, to retain notable players like WR Ryan Coleman-Williams, CB Zabien Brown, and safety Bray Hubbard and others for its 2026 season, the Tide has to spend handsomely.

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Thankfully, since the program launched Yea Alabama, the school’s NIL support has grown from $2.7M in its first year to $24M in the 2025 season, said former legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban during the Senate hearing for the Cruz-Cantwell bill. And to keep riding a similar high, it’s understandable why booster support will be paramount.

As for their recruitment momentum, it’s taken a hit for sure. But there are well-placed intentions behind that.

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“Just getting the right guys. That’s really what it’s about,” said DeBoer at the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame Banquet in June 2026. “It’s getting the right players in. I think we did a good job of that the first couple years we were here. It shows up in their playmaking on the football field… And so, you know, I think our staff does a great job of really sorting through it and coming up with the right people to fit our program and make our culture even stronger.”

This weekend, from June 19 to 21, Alabama is hosting its official visit weekend, so Kalen DeBoer expects to get more commitments from targeted recruits for the Tide’s 2027 class.

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“Expect some more guys that haven’t announced that we are aware of will be with us.”

Well, fans will certainly be expecting.