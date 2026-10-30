“Gotta Build Him Up”: NFL Legend Michael Vick Announces Special Plans for 8-Year-Old Son’s Future

Michael Vick spent years making a name for himself on the football field and is now doing the same as a head coach. But his focus now extends beyond his own career. As a father, he is ready for his son to begin his football journey, and he already has a blueprint for him.

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“My son is trying to train to play football next year,” Vick said on his YouTube channel on October 29. “So, I’m trying to document his whole journey because I gotta build him up to be able to get on the field and understand what he has to do. He’s eight years old and a rock.”

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“I’m like, ‘Yo, this is the journey’s about to start for him. So, I’m getting my little camcorder. I’m going to buy him a helmet, shoulder pads, and a whole uniform for Christmas.”

Vick’s oldest son, Mitez Vick, decided to carve out his own path in modeling and acting. However, his youngest son, Michael Vick Jr., is getting ready to follow in his father’s footsteps. Vick had a simple philosophy for his children.

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“I’m not pushing my kids to do anything other than be successful at whatever they want to do.” But the NFL legend is ecstatic that his legacy will be carried forward on the field. It’s going to be a while till we see Michael Vick Jr. at the professional level, as he is just 8 years old right now.

Michael Vick’s wife, Kijafa, usually refers to her son as “Fatman” on Instagram. “I don’t care what y’all say; Fatman is my twin with his dad’s complexion, and I’ll throw in his nose,” she said. However, Mike Sr. has said his son is “all muscle.” Vick also left a message for his son to cherish in the future.

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“It’s time, little Michael,” Vick said on the same episode. “If you watch this five years from now, it’s fire. You know what I mean? He’s going to know Daddy had a plan for you. Get that bag, man. So I can retire when I’m 60. Come watch you, bro.”

After a dynamic 13-year tenure in the NFL, Vick decided to hang up his boots with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. In 2024, Vick was open to venturing into the football coaching world, but he did not plan to do so “not until [his] kids grow older.”

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However, life had some different plans for him, and in 2025, he landed his major coaching breakthrough with the Norfolk State Spartans. Vick was doing well in his position as a broadcaster in FOX Sports when the Spartans approached him with this opportunity.

“Fox was amazing,” Michael Vick said. “I got a call from Senator Aaron Rouse. And I was like, Bro, that’s like a dream come true call. Even though it’s a great call, even though I was ready. I felt like I wasn’t ready; I couldn’t digest it.”

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Eventually, he decided to lead the Spartans, but his debut season was disappointing: he posted a 1-11 record and failed to win a single MEAC game. The only victory in the record came against Virginia State, 34-31, in overtime. However, he has turned his program around this season. They are at a 4–4 overall record and 0–1 in conference play.