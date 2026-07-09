“Gotta Get Better”: Kalen DeBoer May Be Forced to Move On From Ryan Coleman-Williams for Alabama Sophomore: Report

Replacing one starting receiver is hard enough. Replacing two at once is the challenge waiting for Kalen DeBoer as Alabama heads into the 2026 season. With Germie Bernard off to the NFL and Isaiah Horton transferring to Texas A&M, the Tide has plenty of production to replace. Ryan Coleman-Williams is still expected to open the season as a starter. But word is that he may not be as secure as it once looked, as sophomore Lotzeir Brooks is rising as a challenger.

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Speaking on The Next Round, columnist Connor O’Gara explained why Ryan Coleman-Williams has become one of the most debated receivers in college football.

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“I get it. He’s got plenty of detractors,” he said before pointing to the numbers behind the criticism.

He noted that Ryan Coleman-Williams led all Power Conference receivers with 10 drops, managed only five contested catches, and finished just 15th among SEC receivers in YAC despite possessing elite open-field ability. That might force the coach to move on from the player.

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“So, that’s gotta get better,” he said. “It’s possible that Lotzeir Brooks could emerge as the WR1 in this offense. And Coleman-Williams is more of like the highlight reel, complementary type guy.”

Still, he isn’t giving up on the former 5-star talent who turned heads a season ago.

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“But I still think that there’s just so much talent and so much potential,” O’Gara added. “And I’m willing to take a chance on a guy that is 19 years old and already has [over] 1600 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns as polarizing as he is.”

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There’s a reason people can’t quite agree on Ryan Coleman-Williams. One season, he looked like a future first-round pick. The next, he became one of Alabama’s biggest question marks. After lighting up defenses with 865 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman, expectations soared. Unfortunately, his second season brought a different story to light.

The explosive plays became less frequent, his touchdown total was cut in half, and the drops started grabbing more attention than the catches.

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There were puzzling moments too, including finishing the Iron Bowl against Auburn without recording a single touch. That inconsistency has opened the door for Lotzeir Brooks.

In contrast, Lotzeir Brooks climbed Alabama’s depth chart last season, recording 32 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

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Alabama used Lotzeir Brooks on designed runs, highlighting how versatile the coaching staff believes he can be. Still, none of this means Ryan Coleman-Williams is losing his job tomorrow. His ceiling remains one of the highest on the Tide’s roster, and that’s why Connor O’Gara still believes he’s worth betting on. But potential only carries a player so far.

Alabama needs someone who can consistently move the chains, not just produce highlight clips. If Lotzeir Brooks continues building off his freshman season, Kalen DeBoer could find himself making a difficult decision sooner than expected.