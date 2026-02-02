Michigan Coach Forced to Leave Under Kyle Whittingham Joins $10B NFL Team

At this point, the NFL has made it clear it’s not slowing down, leaving college programs scrambling to fill key assistant roles. As more coaches take their expertise to the pro level, the NFL hasn’t spared Michigan either. The New York Giants are adding a former Michigan coach who wasn’t retained by Kyle Whittingham despite spending 11 years with the Wolverines.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Former Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome has taken the leap to the NFL, landing a job as the New York Giants’ assistant offensive line coach as part of new head coach John Harbaugh’s staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

This hire comes as part of a broader staff shake-up under new head coach John Harbaugh, who officially took over in January 2026. Fixing the offensive line has been near the top of his to-do list. The Giants have struggled badly up front, giving up 48 sacks in both 2024 and 2025. That’s where Grant Newsome comes in. He arrives from Michigan with a strong résumé and plenty of momentum.

In 2025, Newsome’s offensive line allowed just 1.62 sacks per game, good for 14th in the FBS. That same group also paved the way for 210.2 rushing yards per game and averaged 5.44 yards per carry, both ranking 14th nationally. Beyond the numbers, Newsome has built a reputation as a developer. He helped produce five All–Big Ten performers and worked closely with standout tight end Colston Loveland. Loveland went on to become a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Around coaching circles, Newsome is widely viewed as a rising star. And this move didn’t come without a strong endorsement. Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, John’s brother, personally recommended him for the job. Newsome’s ties to Michigan run deep. He played offensive tackle for the Wolverines before a severe injury cut his playing career short in 2016. Rather than stepping away from the game, he jumped straight into coaching under Jim Harbaugh.

ADVERTISEMENT

From there, his rise was quick: student assistant from 2018–19, graduate assistant from 2020–21, tight ends coach from 2022–23, and finally offensive line coach from 2024–25. Jim Harbaugh has never been shy about praising him either.

“Grant Newsome … pretty well documented all his players are playing really well,” Harbaugh said. “He’s in the box and he is diagnosing defenses like somebody that’s been coaching for like 20 years. It’s that good. It’s better than anybody that’s ever been up there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That reputation has followed Newsome throughout the industry. He earned a spot on 247Sports’ Top 30 Under 30 list in 2021 and the AFCA’s 35 Under 35 in 2023, recognition that highlighted his attention to detail and strong relationship-building skills. He now steps into a role vacated by Carmen Bricillo. Bricillo left to join the Tennessee Titans’ staff under Brian Daboll earlier this year.

However, where does this leave Kyle Whittingham and the Wolverines?

ADVERTISEMENT

All new faces at Ann Arbor

Michigan didn’t waste much time turning the page. Kyle Whittingham is set to name Jim Harding as the Wolverines’ next offensive line coach. He will also be taking on the role of assistant head coach. Harding brings a proven track record with him. Since 2015, he has coached 12 first-team all-conference offensive linemen. It’s the most by any coach in the country during that stretch. Recruiters and prospects around the country widely respect him on the recruiting trail.

Harding played a key role in keeping important pieces like Andrew Sprague and Jake Guarnera from hitting the transfer portal after the coaching transition. His hire is part of a broader offensive staff reset in Ann Arbor. Harding joins a restructured group that has Jason Beck as OC, Micah Simon coaching WR, and Freddie Whittingham handling TE’s. To be very honest, Harding represents an upgrade from Grant Newsome. Experience matters, and here the gap is too much.

Harding has been coaching for 24 years, compared to Newsome’s seven. As a longtime assistant to Kyle Whittingham, Harding brings instant familiarity and a no-nonsense “trench bully” mentality that fits perfectly with Whittingham’s tough, smash-mouth offensive mindset. Michigan is in a full reboot mode. The Wolverines also added Mike Lynch, formerly of Nevada, as an assistant O-line coach and analyst to further improve the unit.