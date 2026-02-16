Florida LB Coach Intends to Find the Next Micah Parsons on Jon Sumrall’s Roster

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Dec 15, 2024 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons 11 walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBobxDonnanx 20241215_bsd_sd2_0326

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Dec 15, 2024 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons 11 walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBobxDonnanx 20241215_bsd_sd2_0326

After a devastating 4-8 record, the Florida Gators are back in reset mode under new HC Jon Sumrall. Like every hire, Sumrall brought in his Tulane staff as the Gators’ new assistant coaches. One of them is inside linebackers coach Greg Gasparato. During the February 16 media availability, Gasparato wasted no time in making his demand clear.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“My goal this spring is to have everyone learn multiple positions,” Gasparato said. “You will see guys playing multiple positions and moving around. I want them to play and be on the field doing what they are best at.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In essence, Gasparato is looking for a player in the fold of Micah Parsons. Though primarily a linebacker, the Green Bay edge used his pass-rushing skills in hybrid looks. And even before stepping foot in college, Parsons played on both sides of the ball in high school. After becoming a Nittany Lion, Parson remained solely at the linebacker position, but his versatility found its way. Parsons led the team with 83 tackles while playing in his ordinary role.

Other than that, he was frequently used as a blitzing weapon due to his background as a defensive end. During his first career start against Rutgers, Parsons showcased his pass-rushing skill. He recorded a strip-sack in the first quarter against Rutgers QB Artur Sitkowski. Then the sophomore season came, and we saw Micah Parsons in his full form all over the PSU secondary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parsons’ sophomore season showcased the exact versatility Gasparato covets. While racking up 109 tackles as a traditional linebacker, he also became a terror as a pass rusher, recording 5.0 sacks and 26 QB hurries, demonstrating the hybrid potential that would later define his NFL career.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

After being drafted in 2021 to the Cowboys, Parsons was forced into a defensive end role early in his rookie season due to injuries to teammates. However, he didn’t disappoint anyone, as he went on to earn the Defensive Rookie of the Year award with 13 sacks. His coaches referred to him as a chess piece, or “rover,” who moves all over the line to create mismatches. So if Greg Gasparato wants to create something remotely like this, it will be very difficult.

Back at Tulane, Gasparato was the DC. He wanted to keep players fresh by rotating deep units. The players were asked to practice within the Tite Front and Peso package (2-4-5 Nickel) schemes. For example, they frequently moved hybrid safety Jack Tchienchou into the “Spear” or “Nickel” role to take care of the slot or support the run near the line. They used this approach against North Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tchienchou led the team, recording 9 tackles while simultaneously forcing a fumble, recovering a fumble, and snagging an interception. And in that same game, LB Chris Rodgers perfectly showcased the scheme’s aggressiveness by returning one of those interceptions for a touchdown (Pick-6) early in the third quarter. So it’s not like this is an impossible task for Greg Gasparato.

All of this will be cleared once spring practices start in full throttle on March 3. And while Gasparato is focused on reshaping the defense’s identity on the field, new head coach Jon Sumrall is implementing a culture change that starts before the players even put on their full uniforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Sumrall earns the respect of Urban Meyer

So Jon Sumrall has essentially removed the Gators logo from players’ jerseys. It was all about how the players need to earn their way for the logo, and that comes through hard work. Former Gators head coach Urban Meyer absolutely agrees to this.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a firm believer you have to earn it. And once you earn it, you really get rewarded… I’m a big believer in meritocracy. You get what you earn. Period,” Meyer said.

As a matter of fact, Meyer did the same thing back in 2005, when he was the head coach. He didn’t allow players to wear the Florida gear until they earned it back. That hunger ultimately helped Meyer win two national titles. It also works on coaches. If a head coach is doing well, he gets a raise. And the same goes for players.

“You don’t just all of a sudden get your stuff back,” Meyer added. “You earn it back if you bust your ass….I expect that out of the staff. I expect it out of the players… You earn it back if you bust your ass, go to class, do the right thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By combining Gasparato’s search for a game-changing defender with Sumrall’s hard-nosed disciplinary approach, the Gators are betting that a complete culture overhaul is the key to climbing back to national relevance