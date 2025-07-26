Greg McElroy Clears Stance on Brent Venables’ $34.9M OU Future as Major Red Flag Rocks HC

“He’s had three years now. This will be his fourth year. There’s no sanctions there,” said Josh Pate, summing up what 2025 is really about for Brent Venables and his Oklahoma career. Sooners fans surely wouldn’t have hoped for their former result-producing DC to be on the hot seat as an HC. The Oklahoma HC’s plate is painfully full, with threats of all kinds lined up ahead of the season. Venables doesn’t just have to put forward a better 2025 season. He has to survive a myriad of storms to keep his future intact.

Oklahoma was looking good to continue holding its blue-blood status after Venables led the Sooners to a 10-3 win in 2023. He now had experience of how to create a winning squad in the most difficult conference. But then the nightmare of 2024 descended upon Norman, and Oklahoma looked like an unrecognizable program. The offense dwindled to only a few notable players. Jackson Arnold was forced to be bust in some ways, the WRs dropped like flies, and maybe the O-line failures are a subject best left untouched. It was that bad for Venables.

Brent Venables’ year 4 will be a time that will test the best in the coach. He enters the 2025 season as one of 4 SEC coaches whose career stands to take a turn based on how they perform. His buyout after the season is a risky $34.9 million, but there’s a good chance OU signs along that fateful dotted line after this year. Even hopes for a playoff spot seem a bit too far to reach. According to Greg McElroy, outside factors make the 2025 season more difficult-looking for him. “I think the thing that makes it a little tougher is the fact that Texas is rolling. I think that complicates things always,” McElroy said in a July 25 video of News 9.

OU’s arch enemy has one of the best QB’s in college football at the moment. Texas returns with one of the strongest teams in the arena this year, ready to get over their hump of failing at the semi-finals. ESPN’s latest FPI rankings place Oklahoma in the 10 position, predicting their record to finish at 6.9-5.1. Texas, on the other hand, is right at the top, winning the SEC Championship. And, there are games with marquee programs like Michigan and Alabama also lined up for Oklahoma. Brent Venables, being one of the most at-risk coaches, and a dangerous schedule are creating a wave of panic at Norman. However, McElroy was positive that Venables would make it through the season alive.

“I think they’re going to win. So I guess I just – at this point, it’s hard for me to kind of even look down that rabbit hole, because I’m pretty bullish on the Sooners overall. So, yeah, I don’t think we’re going to be having to question about a new coach next year because I expect them to have a really nice season this year,” he added. For Venables, however, having a nice season will be far below on his list of priorities. He has to survive an extremely brutal season with a completely retooled team. If you get into the nitty-gritties, there is a very good chance for Venables to make this season a nice one. But it won’t be easy for the coach.

Brent Venables’ new squad has to deliver in an extremely tough season

For starters, Oklahoma will enter the season with two new faces running the offense and defense. Venables himself will take charge of the defense, because it’s what he does best. Ben Arbuckles will begin his first full season as the Sooners’ OC, who has a track record of unleashing power over opponent defenses with his aggressive style. And, Venables will desperately hope for John Mateer to dodge Jackson Arnold’s fate. These units will give fans a lot of hope because this trio looks great, potential-wise.

But then comes the brutal season. Venables had more than 40 practices lined up in the offseason to have his team ready to brave it. Oklahoma faces coin toss games against every big-name player on their schedule. After Michigan and Auburn, Venables will have a difficult stretch facing Texas, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Alabama. They are all consecutive games, which makes this season so difficult. And at the end, LSU stands a chance to strike that final nail into Oklahoma’s coffin.

The one thing that works for Oklahoma this year is that they look immensely better than the 2024 version. A strong O-line and a defense masterclass by Venables, a strong RB in Jadyn Ott, and a talented QB in Mateer are enough to generate hype for the program. “I love Mateer. I think he’s fantastic, I think he can make a strong argument. He’s the best quarterback in the league,” McElroy noted. “They’ve reinforced the wide receiver corps; they’re deeper there. The offensive line now has another year of experience. Mateer’s played. We know what to expect from him. So, I think that they’re a bit of a dark horse if I’m gonna be honest,” the analyst added.

And that’s not where McElroy’s optimism for Brent Venables ended. “I would not be that surprised if… November 1 , Oklahoma is at that time kind of in the mix to potentially make it to Atlanta. It wouldn’t shock me,” he said. You have to laud the HC’s stance entering the season, knowing that he wants nothing short of excellence, despite his job being on the line. But somewhere along the line, Oklahoma fans will know not to get their hopes that high.