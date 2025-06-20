Greg McElroy Confirms Stance on Kyle Whittingham’s 5 Weapons as Big 12 Rival Sounds Alarm

There’s an air of excitement building around the Utah Utes despite the disappointment of a 5-7 finish in their Big 12 debut. Last season saw Kyle Whittingham and his boys stumble after a promising start, but the veteran head coach returns in 2025 with renewed fire and a reloaded offense. The biggest reason for optimism? According to CFB analyst Greg McElroy, it’s not just their new quarterback, Devon Dampier; it’s Utah’s offensive line.

Whittingham has brought back all five of his starting offensive linemen from last year, which is a rarity in modern college football. Even though Utah’s offense struggled big time in 2024, McElroy believes that the Utes have a hidden edge. Speaking on his podcast with Cole Cubelic, the ESPN analyst pointed out why the Utah OL has his interest.

“I am gonna treat that year for Kyle Whittingham and company as the anomaly. I think they will bounce back this year in a big way,” said McElroy. “Devon Dampier at quarterback should help with that because of his mobility… when you bring back all five of your starting offensive deployment, and I would imagine, just knowing the culture at that place, they have been told all offseason how terrible they are.”

The confidence rested on Utah’s returning front five, with Spencer Fano mentioned in bold. The “amazing” right tackle was one of the few bright spots in 2024, finishing with an elite grade of 92.5 PFF while allowing just one sack. He had an able partner on the left side, as Caleb Lomu was impressive, giving up only two sacks in his first full year as a starter. The interior line also caught the analyst’s attention, as Kyle Whittingham leaned on Tanoa Togiai at left guard, Jaren Kump at center, and Michael Mokofisi at right guard.

Togiai is seen as a quality athlete as he transitioned to guard, but injuries limited him to 10 games. Kump, meanwhile, is the most experienced lineman on the roster and registered 773 snaps in 2024, but experts pointed out his inconsistencies against blitzes. Mokofisi, on the other hand, struggled with penalties before an injury ended his season, but analysts still identify him as a powerful run blocker (33 career starts) who could be a menace once fully fit.

It’s important to mention that the Utah OL majorly struggled in 2024 due to the chaos at quarterback. Their longtime QB Cam Rising played just 2.5 games before getting injured, while his backup, Isaac Wilson, was turnover-prone. Wilson’s slow reads and turnovers forced the line to hold blocks longer, making them look worse than they were. Cole Cubelic added a layer of insight, focusing on technique and fight.

“There’s one thing that Jim Harding’s [Utah’s OL coach] group has always done, and it’s fight you… Technically and fundamentally, it got away from them at times [last season],” said Cubelic. But the ability is there, the experience is there. You [McElroy] mentioned Spencer Fano; he’s awesome to watch at right tackle… You really have confidence in every spot along the offensive line because they’ve played together somewhere, somehow, sometime.”

To reinforce that depth, Kyle Whittingham didn’t turn to the transfer portal this offseason but signed two promising high school tackles in Soren Shinofield and Nick Hallock. Reports suggest both will redshirt, but insiders believe they’ll become future starters. The depth chart also features Keith Olson and Solatoa Moea’i, who saw game time last season. Still, McElroy and Cubelic placed Utah’s offensive line fifth nationally, which leaves room for improvement. However, as we dive deeper, their OL line was kept behind Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Florida, and Alabama by the analyst panel, making it clear Whittingham has a lot more going for him this season.

How strong are Kyle Whittingham and the team overall for 2025?

The returning OL is one of the few luxuries Whittingham can afford this season, as the legendary coach’s reputation, as well as his job, faces pressure after the 2024 struggles. His track record—two Pac-12 titles and a 167-86 record—earns him respect, and he’s gone all-in on fixing what broke in 2024. It all started when Whittingham changed his coaching staff, bringing in offensive coordinator Jason Beck to fix the glaring issues in the offense, with the Utes averaging a below-par 329.8 yards per game.

His inclusion led to the big signing of Dampier, who showcased his dual-threat ability with over 2,700 passing yards and 1,100 rushing yards last season. The reload didn’t stop there, as Utah added four-star running back Raycine Guillory, receiver Zacharyus Williams, and a handful of speedsters like JJ Buchanan and Tavian McNair. On defense, Karson Kaufusi and Pupualii Sepulona strengthened the front seven, while freshman Jason Stokes boosted the secondary.

The roster revamp boosts the program under Whittingham, fueling belief in a deep playoff run. As analyst Tim Fitzgerald put it the other day: “They’ve got too good of a coach for 2024 to happen all over again.” 2025 is certainly shaping up as a comeback after the nightmares of last season. Kyle Whittingham may be in the “twilight” of his career, but his squad is just heating up as it builds around a stable quarterback, an elite offensive line, and roster depth. Expect Utah to make a loud noise in the Big 12.