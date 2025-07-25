Greg McElroy Flags Uncertainty Around Ty Simpson’s QB1 Hold Over Key Deciding Factor

“If we played today, [Simpson] would be our starter. We announced that kind of after the spring. Nothing has really changed since then.” That’s what Kalen DeBoer said during his SEC Network interview in Atlanta. And that’s what OC Ryan Grubb reiterated about Ty Simpson being the QB1. Nothing seems to be changing even now. Last week at SEC Media Days, LB Deontae Lawson doubled down saying, “Ty Simpson is definitely the guy right now. He’s an established vet.” But who else than a former Bama QB who threw a flag on the confidence parade. So what’s the holdup?

Greg McElroy needs it to happen to believe it. And it’s because fall camp hasn’t even started and he knows better than most how fragile a QB lead really is in Tuscaloosa. On McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning presented by Jox 94.5 on July 24, he didn’t mince words. While he’s also high on Ty Simpson as the QB1, his concern is about earning the spot by showing consistency in the fall camp. “You go win it and you leave no doubt,” he said. “If you leave no doubt, then everybody will follow suit. If you kind of twist in the wind and have some good days, have some bad days, and all of a sudden, this thing keeps going.” Because the longer this QB race drags, the more it favors the guys chasing him.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Mercer at Alabama Nov 16, 2024 Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 receives a snapped ball against the Mercer Bears during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Tuscaloosa Bryant-Denny Stadium Alabama USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWillxMcLellandx 20241116_map_wm6_459

Alabama’s not short of QB talent. There’s true freshman Keelon Russell and redshirt freshman Austin Mack. The longer Ty Simpson projects doubts, the more opportunity the guys behind him get to catch up and close the gap. And that’s just how Alabama QB rooms work. “I think Ty’s got the best shot at it,” Greg McElroy said. “But the longer it goes, the more in doubt it becomes, the more likely it is that we see multiple guys this year.” One misstep and you’re backing up a kid who graduated high school three months ago even though you’re in your fourth season in Tuscaloosa. But the leader of the pack isn’t folding. He’s fighting and he’s saying all the right things.

Just this week, Ty Simpson told QB Reps, “When I get on the field, Alabama fans should know that I’m going to do everything it takes to win.” He’s been patient, hungry, and finally vocal. After backing up Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe, he’s poised to make this team his own. “I’m going to make sure that I’m the toughest guy on the field,” he added. “I’m going to make sure that I win. I’m going to make sure that I know everything that’s coming.” Still, inexperience is a concern.

He may be a fourth-year Bama now but Ty Simpson’s got just 50 pass attempts in three seasons. But Alabama’s offense is loaded. He just needs to steer it. Miami transfer Isaiah Horton, freshman Lotzeir Brooks, Jalen Hale, and Cole Adams bring new juice to the WR room. Josh Cuevas headlines a retooled TE group. And the RB room remains deep. The pieces are there. The QB just has to be the glue and not the liability because his competitors aren’t there to clap on the sidelines.

Ty Simpson has real competition with Keelon Russell and Austin Mack

Kalen DeBoer had glowing words for both Keelon Russell and Austin Mack. The freshman got the “it” factor, and throws one of the most catchable b—s you’ll see. After all, he’s the Elite 11 MVP as well as the highest-rated Bama QB recruit ever. He’s the future but the future can arrive fast when doubt creeps into the present. Austin Mack, who followed Kalen DeBoer from Washington, had just five snaps last year but already earned praise for his poise and football IQ. “You put him next to an NFL QB, you change the name and didn’t know who they were,” the HC said. “You might not know which one is which. He’s got that type of posture and just was about him, poise.”

So you see, these aren’t just backups. These are future Sunday guys. With five weeks to go until Alabama packs up to travel to Tallahassee for its season opener at Florida State, the clock’s ticking fast. There is still time for Keelon Russell or Austin Mack to make a move at QB. It’s Ty Simpson’s job to lose but the leash is shorter than people think. He might lead today, but if he wavers, Kalen DeBoer won’t hesitate to pivot.

“It’s a three-way tie right now,” OT Kadyn Proctor said during his Atlanta interview. “And August 30, and through fall camp, we’ll see who that guy is. Whoever it is, I’m gonna be proud and blessed to block for him, and I’m going to be excited whoever it is.” So until one guy separates himself, Alabama’s most important position remains its biggest question. That’s the danger Greg McElroy is warning about. If Ty Simpson doesn’t leave zero doubt, Alabama might enter the season with more questions and more QB speculations.