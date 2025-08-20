Greg McElroy Issues Bill Belichick Playoff Verdict as HC Brings Patriots Model to CFB

UNC didn’t just hire Bill Belichick; they basically bought a dynasty. This hoodie-clad NFL legend, with six Super Bowl rings, has landed in the ACC, instantly making the Tar Heels a more formidable team than last year’s 6-7 squad. The hype feels surreal, but it’s very real. Belichick brings invaluable experience, discipline, and a winning culture that will immediately elevate the program. Greg McElroy even pointed out one secret weapon that could realistically put them in playoff contention if they execute well. Carolina fans are buzzing, and this excitement isn’t just noise—Belichick’s first college season might be a total statement.

Well, North Carolina’s Belichick looks unpredictable on paper, with 30 new commits and 42 transfers. Projecting a clear offensive or defensive identity seems difficult. To top it off, UNC fans dreaming of playoff success are still waiting – the Tar Heels haven’t seen a CFP appearance or victory since 2014. Not a single one. The program has some postseason pedigree, but only in bowl games, never the playoffs. Their last Bowl win was over South Carolina in 2021. Now, that makes them even more desperate for wins.

But it looks like this season, Bill Belichick’s team might end that playoff drought. Their easy schedule is something that can make their path easy. Even McElroy highlights the same on The Rich Eisen Show. “Look at the schedule, and amongst the Power Four schedules in college football this year, it might be one of the most manageable. And I’m not saying it’s easy. I’m just saying it’s manageable with how it lays out,” he said. No wonder that’s exactly the case, as Pro Football Focus ranked them with the 8th easiest schedule too.

The schedule is designed to help a rebuilding team gain confidence, with easy conference games and winnable non-conference matchups. They’ll face Wake Forest, Texas Tech, Indiana, Virginia, BYU, SMU, and Kansas. Houston and Oklahoma State follow UNC in the rankings, completing the top 10. These are beatable teams, which is the key. As the ACC changes, with powerhouses such as Florida State and Clemson possibly departing, UNC has an easy road ahead.

They start with TCU at home on Labor Day night as slight underdogs to a tough Horned Frogs team. A win there could lead to a 4-0 start before Clemson comes to town. They’ll likely be significant underdogs in that game, but anything can happen at home. Even with a loss to Clemson, they could be 4-1 and favored in every game until the finale at NC State, putting them on track for 10+ wins.

Now, that win might put them right into the playoff contention. “So they beat TCU, they lose to Clemson, and they could be 10-1 before they go on the road to Raleigh to play against the Wolfpack. And we know that if you’re 10 and one or better, 10 and two or better, you’re going to be in the playoff mix,” McElroy added. Look, it’s uncertain how UNC will do in its first year with a new coach. Yet the 2025 ACC preseason poll has the Tar Heels at No. 8, and last season, they were 13th in the ACC.

But Bill Belichick is trying everything in his power to make it happen, and the results are already showing.

Is Bill Belichick following the Patriots playbook?

Bill Belichick is wasting no time putting his stamp on North Carolina. In his debut season as a college head coach, he’s implementing strategies straight from his Patriots playbook. He’s already showing the Tar Heels film of NFL greats, including his former stars, to establish a new standard. Belichick is also carrying over his media approach from New England, reducing his weekly radio commitments to prioritize football.

Now, UNC confirmed Friday that Belichick will not be a regular on Carolina Football Live. He will appear in the season premiere before the Tar Heels face TCU on September 1, after which GM Mike Lombardi will take over. This move is notable, as most college coaches, like Nick Saban at Alabama and Mack Brown at UNC, make weekly appearances on their radio shows.

Belichick, who’s never been one for the media glare, consistently appeared on WEEI radio during his Patriots years, yet he always limited access. Even in 2024, after leaving coaching, he was surprisingly visible, though his aversion to overexposure remained. This carries over to Chapel Hill, where he cites film study from New England legends and NFL greats as his reasoning. “In all honesty, we’ve shown a lot of Patriots film and other great players in the NFL too,” Belichick said. “But, a lot of Patriots film on here, so here’s what we want you to do, and here’s how to do it. Watch [Dont’a] Hightower, watch [Tom] Brady, watch [Rob] Gronkowski, watch [Julian] Edelman, watch Lawrence Taylor, and watch these guys do it because they were great at it.”

On top of that he often reminds his players that greatness stems from technique, discipline, and football IQ. “It’s actually been fun to go back and watch some of those guys,” he added. “Show them how good they were and why they were so good because of the way they played, the technique, and how they understood the game.” Despite his six Super Bowl wins with the Patriots and two with the Giants, Belichick isn’t facing championship pressure at UNC. The Tar Heels enter 2025 projected to finish eighth in the ACC 2025, with DraftKings Sportsbook setting their win total at 7.5—a manageable starting point for a legendary coach building something new.