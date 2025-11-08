Greg McElroy Labels 2000-Yard SEC QB the Most Underrated Player in College Football

Unlike any other year, this College Football season is unpredictable. A lot of pre-season favorites fail to live up to the expectations, whereas a lot of quarterbacks not on everyone’s radar put up much better numbers. But what’s the worst part? Still labelled as underrated. Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic just discovered the most underrated QB of this season, despite surpassing 2000 yards.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Cole Cubelic and Greg McElroy on Jox 94.5, Georgia’s QB, Gunner Stockton, remains underrated and not getting enough credit for what he has done throughout this season. While previewing the Georgia at Mississippi State game this weekend, Cole Cubelic said that for Mississippi State to pull off an upset win, Stockton would have to make numerous mistakes. However, while reviewing the QB’s season so far, he hasn’t made many mistakes this year.

In the podcast, Cubelic claimed, “He’s vastly underrated. I don’t think he gets near enough credit for how he’s played this year.” Greg McElroy also accepts the same statement, “He is as underrated as there is a player in the country, seriously, I don’t say that lightly either. He is that underrated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Alabama at Georgia Sep 27, 2025 Athens, Georgia, USA Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton 14 passes against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250927_lbm_ad1_029

McElroy then justified their stance on why he dubs Stockton underrated. He acknowledges that Stockton still has room for improvement, but his decision-making and control of the game were almost flawless. If we examine his passing game, Stockton completed 161 of 229 passes, with an average completion rate of 70.3%. He passed for 1,776 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per pass, and threw 12 touchdowns, with two interceptions and 10 sacks.

All in all, you can see him brimming with confidence and talent whenever he steps foot on the turf. McElroy continued, “Now, there are things that he can maybe do a bit better, sure, but as far as just managing the game, playing the game, understanding when to take chances, when not to take chances, when they need him to make a throw, he makes a throw.” Witnessing the last two seasons, McElroy thought Gunner was more of a passer than a runner, but the way he moved with his feet impressed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a more capable passer than any of us would have thought, coming into the season. I also really like how opportunistic he’s been with his legs. He’s not a guy who immediately first reaction, take off and run. And sometimes with guys that are good runners, that’s their first reaction. And that is not really him. So, I’m very impressed with him. I think he’s a great player and has been one of the real pleasant surprises of this season so far,” McElroy said.

Georgia’s QB rushed 71 times for 290 yards, with an average of 4.1 yards per attempt, to score seven touchdowns. It’s incredible to see a well-rounded quarterback who becomes a potent weapon for Georgia’s offense. When comparing the last two seasons, you can see his rushing ability and the significant improvement he has made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Gunner Stockton’s 2025 Season as Georgia QB1

Significantly, Gunner Stockton was put to the test from the very start, as many people had questions about Georgia’s quarterback play. Carson Beck, who was the QB1 for the Bulldogs for the last two seasons, was out, and Gunner Stockton was stepping in with just one start to his name. That was also the case in the Sugar Bowl last season because of Beck’s injury.

Now 10 weeks into the season, Stockton has proven why he’s a promising starting quarterback at the college level. He comes up clutch in the fourth quarter as he completes 86% of his passes and throws for 386 yards and three touchdowns. Now, with the team heading down the stretch, these numbers keep the Bulldogs with a 5-1 conference record in the SEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is one of only three quarterbacks in the country to own a 70% or higher completion rate with more than 40 attempts in the fourth quarter. Furthermore, he is currently 18th in the nation for throwing 22 first downs in the fourth quarter. To sum up, Stockton’s stock continues to rise every passing season. These underrated QBs change the game for their college football teams, and it’s high time someone put respect on Gunnar Stockton’s name.