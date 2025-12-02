Greg McElroy Predicts the Winner of SEC Championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs are finally in the SEC championship. Both teams have proven QBs in Gunner Stockton and Ty Simpson. The matchup could go either way. However, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy has a clear winner chalked out.

“Alabama matches up very well with Georgia. They’ve been built over the course of the last four or five years to take advantage of what Georgia presents them. So, I think everyone’s in for Georgia again this time, as they were last time, too. I still think Alabama’s desperation and opportunistic defense give them the edge in this game. I think they bring home the SEC championship for Kalen DeBoer,” said the ESPN analyst on his 2nd December podcast episode.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs are 11-1 in the season and have lost their sole game against none other than Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama at home. The rematch presents a redemption chance for Georgia, and the team’s QB Gunner Stockton is 5th-ranked (86 QBR)in the country by ESPN. Not to mention, he boasts an impressive 70.2% completion rate and passed at 80+% efficiency against top teams like Texas and Ole Miss. But Alabama’s defense has proved reliable in crucial moments.

Alabama is ranked 12th in total defense, giving up just 282.2 yards per game. The passing defense for Alabama is even more impressive, ranked 7th in the nation, and has the potential to limit Gunner Stockton’s passing greatly. Players like Yhonzae Pierre and LT Overton have 10 combined sacks to their name, contributing to Bama’s impressive pass rush.

“The defense is a reason Alabama should make the College Football Playoff and advance in the College Football Playoff. This is the best defense Alabama has had in nearly 10 years,” said ON3’s Alabama Insider Jimmy Stein. Talk about redzone defense? Bama’s redzone scoring efficiency is 8th in the country.

Want those picks and pick sixes? Bama came up trumps against South Carolina even when the offense struggled. All in all, the job that Bama DC Kane Wommack has done is truly incredible and is already in the Broyles Award spotlight. But underestimating Georgia won’t be prudent either for Kalen DeBoer.

Kirby Smart comes into the SEC championship game with several positives

Alabama has playoff contention on the line going into the SEC championship game. In a scenario where DeBoer’s team loses, and BYU upsets Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship, experts predict Alabama out of playoff contention. Currently, Alabama is 10th in the CFP rankings, and BYU is 11th after Week 13’s CFP rankings. Not to mention, Georgia’s defense is historically elite under Kirby Smart, and it could realistically happen.

The Bulldogs rank sixth in rushing defense, and players like Quintavius Johnson, Elijah Griffin, and Ellis Robinson are in top form. Owing to the quality, Georgia forced 19 third downs against Alabama this year and has allowed just one touchdown in the previous three games. All things considered, Kirby Smart comes with oiled-up weapons and a grit to win the game. Not to mention, the defense has improved greatly compared to the start of the 2025 season.

“A lot of those guys were experienced coming into the year. I don’t think any of our early struggles were a testament to anything about the defensive line. It’s more just a matter of growth and getting more experience, and executing at a higher level at all positions,” said Kirby Smart. In terms of offensive prowess, UGA isn’t short of stalwarts either.

Players like RB Nate Frazier (809 yards), WR Zachariah Branch (691 yards), and Chauncey Bowens (493 rushing yards) provide the quality on the offensive side of the ball. Moreover, Gunner Stockton is a dual-threat QB and has rushed for 403 yards and eight TDs so far, unlike Ty Simpson.

Expect a low-scoring, hard-fought defensive battle on 6th December at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.