Greg McElroy Responds to Nick Saban’s Viral Jab as He Clarifies Coaching Return Debate

Talk about adding fuel to the fire. As Bama fans were already brewing after Kalen DeBoer’s shaky start, Greg McElroy fueled the fire by hinting at Saban’s potential comeback, and social media exploded. But, in true Saban style, he shut down the rumors with a viral response. But according to McElroy, his comments were taken out of context.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Nick Saban era at Alabama may be over, but the legendary coach still finds ways to dominate headlines. With Kalen DeBoer now leading the Crimson Tide, rumors of a Saban comeback surfaced just weeks before the 2025 season. Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy sparked the fire, and fans immediately ran with it. “A very much in the know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around and just really, really admire, they seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching,” McElroy said. “He’s pretty adamant that he thinks Nick Saban will be coaching again.” Those words were enough to push speculation into overdrive during SEC Media Days.

But looks like that was just a speculation and fans just made a lot of fuss out of nothing. Now, clarifying the entire mess on the Rich Eisen Show McElroy said, “I wasn’t trying to break news. Like I’m an analyst. I’m not a reporter. Like I don’t try to break news. I asked Paul Finebaum, “Hey Paul, do you think coach would ever come back essentially,” and it became Greg McElroy indicates that Nick Saban might return to coaching? So I think maybe that was it.” Even though it was just a possibility there’s a reason why fans were hoping for his return.

Saban wasted no time dispelling the rumors. At the Nick Saban Legacy Awards, the seven-time national champion directly addressed McElroy’s remarks. “You know, I don’t know where that came from,” Saban said. “Greg McElroy played quarterback for us. And if he had something like that when he was a player, he would have got his a– kicked.” With that pointed comment, Saban firmly put an end to any comeback speculation.

That leaves Kalen DeBoer with the job of leading Alabama. Following a rough first season, which included losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Michigan, the Crimson Tide begin 2025 ranked No. 8 in the AP poll, their lowest preseason ranking since 2008. But Greg McElroy wasn’t the only one talking about Nick Saban’s return.

Finebaum’s response to Nick Saban return

Greg McElroy’s admission spread like fireworks in the entire CFB world. From fans to analysts, everybody was excited about it. Even Paul Finebaum, without skipping a beat, tackled the rumor directly, providing a reasoned perspective. Though he confessed he’d enjoy the narrative, Finebaum highlighted the practicalities of Saban’s present situation. “As much as I would have loved to have turned SEC Media Days upside down and said to Greg, ‘I’ve heard the same thing,’ I told Greg I was with somebody,” Finebaum said. “And he described to me what I’m sure you’ve heard many times, and you’ve heard, you know Nick very well, that he’s having the time of his life.”

That’s exactly what Nick Saban’s doing right now. This stance hasn’t changed since his retirement in January 2024. Now 73, Saban is enjoying his role with ESPN’s College GameDay, along with golf, speaking engagements, and advising the Crimson Tide. His message was clear: he’s not coming back to coaching. This straightforwardness mirrored the approach he used throughout his career. No distractions, no wasted effort, just results.

But still, Finebaum stated that the NFL could lure Saban, recalling his time with the Miami Dolphins. Despite a less-than-stellar 15-17 record, the draw of money and competition might tempt him. “If Saban ever returned to working in sports, it would be to the NFL. That could happen. I don’t think it will,” he said. For now, Saban is thriving in his analyst role, even preparing as if he were still coaching. And even Finebaum believes Saban’s competitive drive now fuels his analyst job, not a coaching return. So, for now it’s Kalen DeBoer’s time at Bama.