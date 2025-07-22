Greg McElroy Reveals Key Move Hugh Freeze Needs to Keep Auburn Job Amid Offseason Heat

Hugh Freeze ditched the crutches at SEC Media Days, taking a confident stride into Auburn’s new era. He’s no longer shying away from scrutiny or deflecting blame; Freeze is embracing the pressure, boldly stating, “I truly believe that, in the playoff run, we’re going to be in this discussion.” It’s a gutsy statement for a coach with an 11-14 record, still seeking his first championship on the plains. But it looks like that might be the case only if Freeze fixes a glaring issue highlighted by analyst Greg McElroy—because until that gets resolved, Auburn’s title hopes are still running on fumes.

Look, the offensive line remains Hugh Freeze’s biggest advantage entering this season. With veteran players like Connor Lew, Jeremiah Wright, and Dillion Wade, they are ready to make an impact. On top of that, there’s an offseason addition of Xavier Chaplin and Mason Murphy too. Best part? Even young players like DeAndre Carter, Favour Edwin, and Seth Wilfred turned heads this spring. Then comes in their WR room with players like Eric Singleton and Cam Coleman; the team is an absolute threat for other defenses.

Even the defense looks promising with DE Keldric Faulk’s return. And Malik Blocton and Quientrail Jamison-Travis are ready to make an impact. But the only problem lies in Hugh Freeze’s QB room. That’s right. And ESPN CFB show’s Greg McElroy didn’t mince words before landing Auburn with a tough reality check. “I think the big question mark with Auburn is quarterback. Jackson Arnold comes over from Oklahoma. Didn’t work out at Oklahoma. And this is going to be a little bit of a difficult transition, I think, to an offense that is quarterback-friendly but does require split-second decisions by the quarterback after the ball is snapped,” McElroy said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s a straight fact. Jackson Arnold’s turnovers were the only issue that kept him on the sidelines last season. Remember Oklahoma’s game against Tennessee? This guy was benched late in the first half after recording 3 turnovers before halftime. Even McElroy’s pointing the same way: “And for a guy that at times has been a little bit turnover-prone, and a guy that at times has shown maybe not the most confidence in his own ability.” But let’s not forget, despite inconsistencies, Arnold put up strong numbers.

AD

Last season he threw for 1,410 yards and 12 TDs without playing the entire year. Well, it wasn’t that straight. As Jackson Arnold faced heavy heat, getting pressured 132 times and even sacked 36 times as per PFF. However, when kept safe, he excelled, achieving a 67.9% completion rate from a clean pocket. Under pressure? It fell to 46.8%, with only 4 scores. Give the guy time, and he can cook. But with Hugh Freeze’s impressive offensive line, that won’t be the case anymore.

Even with all those inconsistencies, there’s one thing that can be a total game-changer for Hugh Freeze’s team, and that’s Jackson Arnold’s run game. “I think they’re going to run Jackson Arnold. I think the quarterback run game could be a big part of what they do. They’ve gone out, and they’ve gotten depth at that position as well,” McElroy said. Remember their game against Alabama? This guy recorded his career-high 131 rushing yards against an SEC powerhouse. So, that ability makes him an absolute threat to other teams.

However, QB inconsistency is not the only problem that might stress Hugh Freeze.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hugh Freeze’s team faces a tough road ahead

Hugh Freeze faces a crucial season at Auburn, and the 2025 schedule is unforgiving. After two top-10 recruiting classes and a stellar transfer portal class, the talent is there—now, it’s time to deliver. Failure to reach a bowl game or contend for the playoffs could spell the end of Freeze’s tenure. But a tough schedule might shatter their playoff hopes.

The early challenges are significant, with games against Baylor and Texas A&M, as no one knows what to expect from Freeze’s team. Even Greg McElroy highlighted the same and said, “I think the schedule’s tough like it always is. You got tough road games at Oklahoma. You’re at A&M. You’re at Arkansas. You’re at Vandy. Vandy has had Auburn and Hugh Freeze’s number for the last few years. Not necessarily Vandy, but Diego Pavia more specifically. He beat him at Liberty. He beat him in year one at New Mexico State when he was at Auburn, and they got him last year.” With Baylor and the Aggies, their game against Ball State and South Alabama is also a must-win match with zero room for error. A slip-up in either game could spell disaster.

Then the schedule intensifies with Kentucky, a team Auburn defeated last year, 24-10, thanks to Jarquez Hunter. Now, the mid-season matchups bring back painful memories and rivalries. First up is Missouri, which will be a tough test, as it returns a majority of its production and added a top-10 transfer class. Even Arkansas adds another layer of challenge, as Auburn lost at home by 10 against them in 2024, and the sting of that defeat is fresh.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s not forget Oklahoma because this time it’s going to be Jackson Arnold’s revenge game. The Sooners recruited him last year, and now he’s leading Auburn into Norman with a point to prove. With a chip on Hugh Freeze’s shoulder, let’s wait and see how he turns Auburn’s fate this season.