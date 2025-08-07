Greg McElroy’s Julian Sayin Take Mounts Pressure on Ryan Day Amid Major Ohio State Concerns

Coming off the triumphant national championship win in 2024, Ohio State is already deep in the trenches preparing for the 2025 season. The Buckeyes’ ride from championship glory to a new season feels a bit like a rollercoaster with some wild loops. Coach Ryan Day’s job got a serious upgrade in pressure and complexity. With expectations sky-high at a place like Columbus. The new coordinators, Brian Hartline (offense) and Matt Patricia (defense), have big shoes to fill. But also, there are some promising talents to work with. There are standout wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and defensive back Caleb Downs.

There’s also a glimmer of hope in the quarterback position, with former five-star recruit Julian Sayin stepping up. The Buckeyes are shaking things up after their title run. They are embracing a season full of shifts, fresh faces, and revamped traditions to keep Buckeye Nation buzzing. On ESPN’s College Football show, Greg McElroy pointed out that Ohio State has too much new stuff going on for the 2025 season.

“What concerns me is that there is a lot that we don’t know right now. Tons of turnover and a new quarterback,” Greg said. “I also think at quarterback, while Will Howard has endured a bit of scrutiny, partly because of how he played at the end of the game. Final moments of the game against Oregon by sliding, and then how things went against Michigan last year. If you look back holistically, I thought he was fantastic. I thought he was remarkably underrated, and the guy played out of his mind in the playoffs and finished the season number one in the FBS and QBR.” Starting with the Oregon game in the College Football Playoff, Howard was sharp and clutch. He threw for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns, completing over 75% of his passes.

Although some questioned his decision to slide, it seemed like a smart move to protect the ball in crunch time rather than risking a turnover. Throughout the season, he set Ohio State records for single-season completion percentage at 71.4% and matched school records for games completing 80% or better passes in eight games. His QBR ranked number one in the FBS at 89.6, showing remarkable consistency and efficiency. Now, topping that is no joke. “Am I optimistic about Julian Sayin?” Greg continues. “Absolutely. Could it be Lincoln Kienholz? Perhaps maybe. But I’m optimistic about the quarterback, but it’s still a little bit of an unknown right now.” It remains a “two-horse race” that will likely be decided closer to the start of the season, possibly mid-August.

Julian Sayin, a five-star redshirt freshman transfer from Alabama, enters his second year in the program with elite arm talent and growing mobility. Sayin’s ability to make game-changing plays and his raw talent have certainly made him a favorite among the media and some insiders. On the flip side is Lincoln Kienholz, a more experienced quarterback entering his third year at Ohio State. Kienholz impressed through spring practices and the spring game, often showing more consistency day-to-day than Sayin. He got meaningful snaps last season, including a critical mid-game appearance against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl. There, he helped stabilize the offense when injuries hit. Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz are both strong contenders to succeed Will Howard as Ohio State’s starting quarterback for the 2025 season.

But the decision remains unsettled with no clear frontrunner emerging yet. Ryan Day has emphasized that the decision won’t just be about raw talent but the quarterback who best executes routine plays, commands the huddle, and makes smart decisions under pressure. Just like Howard used to do. And especially with the Texas opener looming. Neither Sayin nor Kienholz has extensive live game experience. Sayin just had a handful of snaps and a touchdown pass last season, while Kienholz appeared in a few games without throwing a pass. This limited game experience adds to the uncertainty and intensifies the competition. The dynamic between the two is one of youthful upside versus steadiness. So this season deals with a lot of newness at Columbus. Which can either make or break this year.

Can this new-look line deliver the pass rush?

So the QB decision is still a big question mark for Ohio State. But let’s talk about the other aspect as well. “I feel good about their offensive line,” Greg said. “A lot of turnover, though, in the back field. There’s just a lot of new. But like I said, what we know is elite, but there is too much right now that we don’t know about the Buckeyes.” Despite losing NFL-bound stars like Donovan Jackson and Josh Simmons, the Buckeyes have an offensive line group coming together with promising players. There is junior guard Luke Montgomery, who rose from backup to national championship starter during 2024’s playoffs. He and others like Ethan Onianwa and Austin Siereveld have been working hard during preseason to solidify continuity and chemistry. The offensive line reports strong camaraderie and looks as close-knit as ever.

This line is crucial for protecting whichever QB emerges and opening lanes for a mostly new backfield. Speaking of the backfield, there’s significant turnover and new faces. Ohio State lost key running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, and the running back group features less-established players. The defense is essentially rebuilding under new coordinator Matt Patricia. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. is the clear returning anchor and likely a starter. After earning Iron Buckeye honors this offseason, coaches and teammates rave about his leadership and ability to get after the quarterback. But there’s a big new competition with Beau Atkinson, a transfer from North Carolina, expected to take a starting role opposite Jackson.

Behind them, the rotation gets deeper with players like Caden Curry, C.J. Hicks, and Zion Grady, the latter a highly touted freshman who showed promise in spring practices. Ohio State plans more rotation here compared to recent years, aiming to keep fresh legs rushing the passer. The defensive tackle spot is still a bit of a mystery, mostly staffed by younger players. Eddrick Houston and Kayden McDonald appear to be the top contenders for starting roles. But Ohio State didn’t add a transfer at this position, so the depth behind them is a question mark. Players like Tywone Malone, Jarquez Carter, and Will Smith Jr. are expected to spell the starters. But the roster uncertainty here means the young guys will have to step up quickly.