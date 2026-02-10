Lane Kiffin Helps LSU Star From Brian Kelly Era Kickstart New Career

Brian Kelly’s tenure in Baton Rouge might not have delivered championships. But LSU remained what it had always been: the NFL factory. Former linebacker Greg Penn III only exemplified it. However, his professional journey took an unexpected turn when he couldn’t make the 53-man roster with the Vikings after joining them as an undrafted free agent. He needed something to breathe new life into his football career.

And that’s when Lane Kiffin came to the rescue. The new LSU head coach is making an army of veteran players and coaches in Baton Rouge. And Penn is going to be a part of that army. Yes, Greg Penn III is all set to join the Tigers’ staff as a defensive analyst.

Lane Kiffin isn’t going to leave any stone unturned for the 2026 season, and Penn’s contribution will add to it. No one knows the LSU defense better than Greg Penn. In his four-year journey at Baton Rouge, Penn was a defensive starter for three whole years, and boy, did he deliver. He finished his college career with 274 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks over 50 games.

He developed from a rotational freshman to a veteran leader, who deservingly earned the number 18 on the back of his jersey. That number in Death Valley serves as the program’s most prestigious tradition. It honors the person who best exemplifies what it means to be a “Tiger” on and off the field. The tradition originated from QB Matt Mauck back in 2003. That season, he led LSU to its first national championship in 45 years.

“The number 18 has great historical significance with our program,” Kelly said. And when Penn got that jersey in 2024, Kelly wasn’t short of praise.

“He kept our defense together last year,” Kelly said of Penn in a release. “We won 10 games last year, and he kept our unit together through some difficult times because he was about LSU football. He was about it when we brought a transfer in at his position; all he did was work harder. He represents all the principles of being a great teammate and a guy you can count on.”

Penn proved that he is the most deserving candidate for that number. All through the second half of the 2024 season, Penn led the Tigers’ defense with broken ribs, refusing to leave the field during his final year. And guess what? He recorded 86 tackles that year. Moreover, being a leader, Penn also tutored other linebackers, like Whit Weeks, behind him.

But how, after all of this, could Greg Penn not see any action with the pros?

Back to where he truly belongs

Things become clearer once we realize why Greg Penn remained an undrafted free agent in the NFL. In four seasons at Baton Rouge, scouts were really skeptical about his top-end speed. While he had the perfect framework of a linebacker and even grew more, Penn just couldn’t increase his speed. His performance in the pass coverage was weak. And in the NFL, rival offenses are much faster than in college.

And if the opponent had identified this issue of his further down the line, he would have been more of a liability than an asset. He was viewed primarily as an “early-down run-stuffer” who lacked the fluid technique needed to handle man-to-man responsibilities against a top NFL QB or a WR rushing to the end zone. On top of that, Penn found it very difficult to make the Vikings’ 53-man roster.

While he participated in the Vikings’ rookie minicamp in May 2025 after signing as an undrafted free agent, the competition was much more fierce. He was competing against established veterans like Ivan Pace Jr. and high-profile draft picks like Dallas Turner. This low hand led to his release even before the 2025 season started. Now this is a lifeline for Greg Penn. He is back at LSU, where he flourished like anything. And from hereon, his coaching journey begins.