Greg Sankey’s Strong Demand on College Football Playoff Forces AAC Commissioner to Set the Record Straight

The 12-team playoff last season showed the first signs of what we would get in an expanded playoff. There was an unexpected entry from teams like Boise State and ASU, with Ole Miss and Alabama crying foul over their non-selections. Lane Kiffin even remarked sarcastically after the one-sided game between Notre Dame and Indiana, “Really exciting competitive game @CFBPlayoff. Great job!” So, one thing is clear: no matter which format finally comes into play, you can’t make everyone happy. And with that idea in mind, the AAC commissioner, Tim Pernetti, finally gave his take on the whole playoff structure discussion.

The playoffs were always going to expand, even after the 12-team version came in earlier than expected last year. ESPN had agreed to a $7.8 billion deal for the same until 2032, with a $1.3 billion sum agreed upon annually. So, the push for an expanded playoff came initially from ESPN. The Athletic reported “growing frustrations” from ESPN’s side on the delay to finally expand it. But when the discussions finally started between different conference commissioners, two formats came into play: the 4-4-2-2-1-1 format expanded to 14 teams, and the 5+11 format expanded to 16 teams. However, the Group of 5 conferences sometimes got sidelined in these discussions, and that’s why Tim Pernetti came with an interview, setting the record straight.

Tim Pernetti appeared on Jon Gruden’s June 5th episode and relayed his stance on the issue. “I think that the fans think there are 10 people, commissioners, that are just a bunch of idiots in the room that can’t figure this out. And what I’ll tell you is the opposite is true, which is there are a lot of people in there that want to get it right and that care about it. The hard part of that room is, can everybody really be 100% objective about anything?” But this isn’t where Pernetti stopped.

The AAC commissioner dismissed the fact that all conference commissioners are working against the fans and in their interests. Instead, Pernetti concluded that the commissioners are having every discussion keeping “college football ” as the central product. The commissioner reiterated that no matter how many expanded spots we get, it’s impossible to satisfy everyone, and that’s why “there’s got to be some compromise.” Finally, Pernetti gave his support to one of the two formats that are being discussed.

“We just had a great 12-team playoff. We really did. And this whole idea of five conference champions getting in automatically and three at-large environments where anything is possible. I like that. And if we’re going to expand, then okay, we should keep the same mentality in mind. Like you have the conference champions and more at-large slots, fine,” Pernetti concluded his stance on the whole playoff structure discourse.

The idea Pernetti seems to be endorsing is the 5+11 bid that even Greg Sankey quite recently came out with. The structure would allow 16 teams to make the playoffs, with one spot each guaranteed to each conference, and the rest of the 11 will be at-large bids. This idea may undoubtedly be beneficial for G-5 teams since, in the 4-4-2-2-1-1 structure, they would, at max, get 1 spot. But now, with 11 at-large bids, they can probably sneak in one or two more teams apart from the one guaranteed by having great seasons. Just like how Boise State did last year.

Greg Sankey’s take finally corners the Big 10

The 4-4-2-2-1-1 model that the Big 10 is aggressively pushing under the leadership of their commissioner, Tony Petitti, seems to be losing traction now. Earlier, the SEC was reported to be endorsing the idea. However, after backlash from the Big 12 and ACC, the idea lost its appeal. Instead, Greg Sankey, the SEC commissioner, finally came after the SEC’s meeting in Orlando, Florida, and endorsed the 5+11 model. Moreover, he even showed aversion to guaranteed automatic bids in his statement, as was the case with the 4-4-2-2-1-1 model.

“You know this allocation of what’s called automatic bids, that’s such a harsh term. I think allocations is I like that word…I’ve been one who said over time, I’d give no allocation. … I’d just make it the 12 best teams. And I was clear on that,” said Sankey. Even coaches like Mario Cristobal do not like automatic bids and said, “Granting spots, that makes zero sense. Football has never been about gifting. It’s about earning.”

So, with the SEC commissioner now clear on his stance. He may be moving away from the Big 10’s playoff idea; the playoff discussion seems more fragmented than ever. The Big 12 commissioner, Brett Yormark, however, supported the 5+11 idea and gave another crucial vote to the 5+11 model after Pernetti’s endorsement. Now, talking about the model, it still has its flaws. For instance, with 11 at-large bids, the SEC can dominate them since the CFP committee will still be there. So, we can see more developments in these discussions soon.