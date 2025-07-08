Greg Schiano’s New CB Commit Makes Big Rutgers Admission with Major Career Announcement

Greg Schiano is taking Rutgers to higher levels consistently in the Big 10 conference. A key part of that effort will be to recruit great talents. That avenue has been a rollercoaster ride for the Knights HC so far. He saw players pledge to Rutgers and also decommitting from the program to other biggies. However, one particular commit is steadfast in his allegiance to Schiano and has a plan set in motion for his bright future ahead.

Schiano currently hosts 21 total commits in his 2026 class, which On3 ranks as the 34th best. That number stands after Rutgers saw 4 players take back their commitments from the program, among which one flipped to Alabama. But, Schiano’s promising CB commit, Brandon Murray, is all in on debuting as a Scarlet Knight in 2026. He told DMV Football Gauntlet in a July 7 episode about what convinced him to pick Rutgers as his final collegiate home over programs like Penn State and Duke.

“[One] thing that really stood out is like they made like an effort to like talk to me, like almost every day. It felt like, if I go downstairs, I think because I was opening letters today, I think I have probably 200 letters from like all the coaching staff. Like some of them write me like multiple times, just like congratulating me on like the little stuff, like committing, like saying they’re thankful, for having me, and like just like my track achievements, and all that. It’s just like the little things.” Murray is Schiano’s 3 DB commit, joining Chris Hewitt Jr. and Sebastian Cruz.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Murray also mentioned how CB coach David Rowe and Schiano impacted his decision. “I just love the coaching staff there. They’re like making me feel like it’s home. Like Coach Rowe, the corners coach there, he played there under coach Schiano. And then talking about coach Schiano, he’s just a good football coach. He’s one of the most known in the game, and he has loyalty to Rutgers. So I trust in him to make me the best player I can be,” he added. Murray made his decision to commit after three visits to campus, including one to the Indiana game. Rutgers lost in the very end of that matchup, after a failed Hail Mary attempt.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brandon Murray is firing himself up to join Greg Schiano

For now, Murray is scheduling his days in the right way to maximize his potential for when he does play for the Knights. “I’m doing online classes right now, so I can enroll early at Rutgers,” he told Heiserman. It’s a route many college football recruits take at this point, to get the best results at eventual practice and playing time after they sign with their respective CFB homes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“[I’m] putting on some more weight, just so I’m prepared for college and all that. And then just getting stronger and then just making myself like the best I can. So when I step on campus, I can try to fight for a starting spot, or second string or something so I can get reps in as a freshman,” Murray said. At a time when Schiano has been losing recruits, the CB’s commitment and zeal for Rutgers football sure seems like something to look forward to.

Schiano’s recruiting is slow at the moment, but it is housing some great potential for the 2026 season. The HC will then be returning for his 18 season, after hopefully taking the Knights to better results in the 2025 season. However, the HC will have to buckle up to retain the names on his roster. Until then, Brandon Muray seems locked in on joining the Knights in 2026.