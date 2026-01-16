Bill Belichick Faces New UNC Setback After Retaining Prominent Defensive Player

With the transfer portal nearing its close, last-minute additions and commitment flips are becoming increasingly common. Still, being on the wrong end of a flip is never easy for any program. Unfortunately for Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels, that is exactly what has happened with a priority offensive line target.

The unforgiving nature of the transfer portal was on full display when Baylor offensive lineman Sean Thompkins reversed his commitment. Thompkins initially pledged to North Carolina on January 6th, but changed course after a visit to Baton Rouge, ultimately committing to LSU under head coach Lane Kiffin.

The move highlights Lane Kiffin’s aggressive approach late in the transfer window. Sean Thompkins becomes LSU’s fifth transfer addition along the offensive line and another key pickup for a staff that has been particularly active since Kiffin took over in Baton Rouge.

The 6’5″, 300 lbs lineman appeared in 10 games for the Baylor Bears last season, starting the final five contests at left tackle and logging 460 snaps. A former three-star recruit in the 2023 class, Thompkins will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with LSU.

This is a developing story…