Growing Tensions at Ole Miss as Lane Kiffin’s Big Announcement Timeline Confirmed by LSU Insider

Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss trapped in an uncomfortable limbo. Plus, the clock is ticking louder with each passing day. This soap opera kicked into overdrive over the weekend when members of his family visited both Gainesville on Sunday and Baton Rouge on Monday. And now, an insider has come out with the latest intel, which might not sit well with Ole Miss fanatics.

LSU insider Shea Dixon of The Bengal Tiger is suggesting that the Tigers’ position has strengthened considerably. “Don’t be surprised if the Lane Kiffin and LSU chatter heats up more in the coming days,” Dixon wrote. “From speaking with multiple sources on Thursday morning, the buzz around LSU continues to grow. No, I have not heard it’s done. That said, I do trust what I’m told – which is the spot LSU was in a week ago Thursday vs. today (Thursday) is a much better one when it comes to potentially landing Kiffin as the next head coach.”

Dixon’s reporting directly contradicts earlier assumptions that Florida held the edge in the Kiffin sweepstakes. CBS Sports analyst Aaron Taylor even declared this week, “I think he’s going to be in Gainesville.” But Dixon’s sources paint a different picture.

The decision, as Dixon notes, leans on Kiffin and his family’s preferences. “As has been reported for more than a month, the decision will ultimately fall at the feet of Kiffin, and certainly his family and their views of staying at Ole Miss versus leaving for LSU or Florida will play a role,” Dixon explained.

“No matter how things shake out, the push LSU has made behind the scenes has not only been real, but it’s gained traction over the past seven days, sources said.” Dixon’s timeline assessment aligns with what multiple other insiders are hearing: “I still lean – based off what I am hearing – towards Kiffin making a decision by the end of the weekend.” That would give Ole Miss just enough time to either finalize a lucrative extension to keep him. Or maybe they can start the coaching search before the Egg Bowl matchup against Mississippi State.

With Ole Miss on bye this week ahead of the rivalry game, all eyes are on Kiffin to finally show his hand. On the November 18th episode of the Pat McAfee show, the HC denied receiving any “ultimatum” to decide his future before the Egg Bowl. In fact, reportedly, the Rebels have made it clear they’ll match any contract offer from LSU or Florida. And gratitude for Kiffin’s historic success (54-19 over six seasons with three straight 10-win campaigns) doesn’t erase the urgency of the situation.

If Kiffin decides to bolt for an SEC rival, it’s not hard to imagine him leaving Ole Miss before their playoff run. It means the program would need a postseason contingency plan, with defensive coordinator Pete Golding and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge among those who would be considered as interim options.

For now, Oxford remains frozen in place, waiting for clarity from a coach who has built the most successful stretch in program history but still won’t say whether he’ll be around to see it through. The next 72 hours could define not just Kiffin’s legacy at Ole Miss. But the trajectories of three SEC programs are desperate for answers.​

Stephen A. Smith declares Kiffin the “next Nick Saban.”

Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back when addressing Lane Kiffin’s future during ESPN’s First Take. He delivered a blunt message that Ole Miss fans probably didn’t want to hear. “The brothers ain’t trying to come to Oxford, Mississippi, for the most part, compared to Gainesville or Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” Smith said on air. He addressed the uncomfortable reality of recruiting facing the Rebels.

“Let’s just call it what it is. You look at the job Lane Kiffin has done at Ole Miss, it’s phenomenal. The man has won 74% of his games over the last six years. Ole Miss is in the picture. They can win a national championship.” But here’s where Smith dropped the hammer: “Lane Kiffin, his personality, his cache, it ain’t Nick Saban, he got to worry about. He’s got the potential to be another Nick Saban, but it’s not going to happen at Ole Miss. Not for years down the road to come. No, no, no, no, no.”

Smith made it crystal clear that he believes Kiffin needs to leave Oxford if he wants to reach that Saban-level greatness. He pointed to LSU and Florida as the programs that could unlock his championship potential.