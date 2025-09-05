Gunner Stockton Faces Kirby Smart’s Strong Demand After Georgia Alum Sends Powerful Message

Gunner Stockton’s debut as Georgia’s starting quarterback in the season opener against Marshall went as planned. He really turned heads, was on the ground, rushing 10 times for 73 yards, and scoring two touchdowns himself. A Georgia quarterback doesn’t run like a legit running back every day. Stockton finished the game with 190 passing yards and two touchdown passes. The Bulldogs walked away with a 45-7 win, and Stockton was a big reason why it felt that comfortable that day. But tougher challenges await the QB, and head coach knows all about that.

Kirby Smart wants a repeat in the Week 2 game against Austin Peay. “I think if Gunner had not been our quarterback last game,” Smart said on the Bulldogs live, remembering Stockton’s week 1 performance against Marshall. “Would we have gotten sacked? Quite possibly. He extended plays. He turned some really, really possibly poor negative plays into positive plays, which I think is what the elite quarterbacks [do]. The quarterbacks who do really good things, they can kind of have this capability and create plays when maybe you were wrong or the defense was right.”

Marshall came in with a new-look roster. They were fresh off a Sun Belt Conference championship win and boasting solid offensive numbers themselves. But Stockton showed his dual-threat potential. Right from the kickoff, the Bulldogs’ QB1 showed he wasn’t going to just stay boxed in like a typical pocket passer. Georgia needed more than just routine plays. And Stockton did more. He scrambled out of the pocket multiple times, zipping 14 yards on a gutsy fourth-down run that set the Bulldogs up with their opening touchdown.

The move became an instant highlight. Against Marshall’s disciplined defense, a quarterback who can extend plays like that is a game-changer. This added element means defenses can’t just focus on stopping the traditional runs or catching passes downfield. But Kirby still believes there is room for improvement when it comes to Stockton’s pocket firmness.

“There were other times that I think that the pressure spooked him,” Smart added. “That he was like, you know what? I got to stand in there when it’s a good pocket and make throws. So it was good and bad, and I was proud of the way he played. The two runs were really big-time plays.”

That balance between momentary jitters and composure is common for young QBs growing into their role. Kirby Smart and Nike Bobo are definitely working on sharpening this aspect. They’ve been grinding through drills since spring.

David Pollack’s take on Gunner Stockton

David Pollack, the former Georgia All-American and a big voice in college football analysis, recently cleared the air about his stance on Gunner Stockton. Pollack was quick to praise the way Georgia’s offense had improved. He gave Stockton a solid thumbs-up. He pointed out that Georgia’s game plan was all about getting back to basics. They established the line of scrimmage and embraced a rugged, physical running game. Stockton’s decision-making was a big part of that success.

His smart plays, like pulling the ball at the right moments and even executing a key fourth-and-short speed option, were the cherry on top. Pollack admired this level-headedness, saying the quarterback “played in the game” and made the right calls. He went beyond just praising Stockton’s skills on the field. Pollack highlighted the offense’s overall physicality. Last season, the offense struggled to gain momentum due to inconsistent quarterback play, shaky offensive line performance, and receivers dropping passes.

But these issues have improved. Like, USC transfer Zachariah Branch made explosive catches. So, Pollack sees a more confident, reliable receiving corps that gives Stockton more weapons to work with. What stands out most is Pollack’s optimism. He doesn’t dismiss the fact that Marshall is a weaker opponent. The fact is that Pollack sees genuine signs of growth and balance in Georgia’s attack. He praised Stockton’s ability to evade sacks, make sharp reads, protect the football, and distribute it well.