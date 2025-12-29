Gunner Stockton & Georgia TE Make Feelings Clear as Doubts Mount OC Mike Bobo

For Georgia OC Mike Bobo, a season that began with a chorus of doubt from fans and analysts has ended with a vote of confidence from the players who matter most. After entering the 2024 season, Bobo turned Georgia’s fate, taking them to the quarterfinals. Now, that turnaround solidified his place in Georgia’s locker room, as Gunner Stockton and tight end Oscar Delp openly back their OC.

“I wouldn’t want to play for anybody else,” Georgia’s QB Gunner Stockton said to the media after Cotton Bowl practice. “To see all the work he puts in and just the love for the University of Georgia and the passion he has for the players, it makes everybody around him better.”

“He’s been in the same shoes as us,” Oscar Delp added. “He trusts his players, and we trust him. When we’ve got an offense like we have and all the talented guys we have on the team, everyone kind of makes it all possible to call the plays that he calls and have them execute the way they are.”

Mike Bobo faced extensive criticism and doubts coming into the season. From fans to analysts like Paul Finebaum, they questioned his ability to lead a potent offense. Georgia’s run game, red zone efficiency, and Bobo’s play calling came into question. However, that narrative has changed, as he is now one of five finalists for the Broyles Award, joining four defensive coordinators.

The trust makes sense, as this season, Georgia’s offense took a significant surge under him in key areas. Their rushing offense went from 102nd nationally last season to 31st this year with 186.6 yards per game. Their third-down efficiency improved from 78th to 29th, at 45%, and their turnovers lost dropped from 87th to 18th, with 12 total.

On top of it, their time of possession went from 69th to third at 33:59. Kirby Smart’s Georgia ranks second nationally in red zone touchdown percentage at 79.3%, which is up from 70% last season.

Additionally, Mike Bobo provided Stockton with more opportunities to make key decisions, particularly in critical situations such as red zone reps, which contributed to his on-field growth. That development helped him finish seventh in Heisman voting this season.

And under Bobo’s scheme, Stockton ended up with better stats than Carson Beck last season. He recorded 2,691 yards with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions, whereas last year, Beck had 12 interceptions.

The same goes for Oscar Delp, whose blocking ability and point-of-attack strength became one of the most noticeable improvements under Mike Bobo. This season, he played in all 14 games and recorded 19 receptions for 245 yards and a score. With all the backing and success, even Bobo is ignoring outside criticism and focusing just on wins.

“Nah, it’s satisfying to coach a group of kids that we have this year that have come in and gotten better every week and worked extremely hard,” Mike Bobo said to the media after Cotton Bowl practice.

“We carry a lot of offense and put a lot on them each week. No, I don’t listen to the noise. I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Hey, you don’t hear noise, or you don’t pay attention to it.’ You hear it, but you don’t listen to it. You focus on what’s important.”

With Kirby Smart’s offense taking its steps forward to take down Ole Miss, injuries can impact their run.

Kirby Smart gives injury update before Ole Miss game

Georgia is all set to take down Ole Miss, and Kirby Smart might also get his key playmaker back against the Rebels as he gives an update on defensive back Joenel Aguero, who missed time this season with a lingering hand/wrist injury that has required frequent wrapping. Aguero stars at the star position in Georgia’s defense, but his absence in their SEC championship game against Alabama raised serious questions.

Despite this, Smart affirmed his ongoing commitment to the team as he strives to rejoin them.

“Yeah, Joenel (Aguero) is with us every day,” Smart said. “He’s trying to get healthy and get better and make himself available.”

With the extended break before the college football playoff, Aguero has more time to recover and come back strong. This season, Aguero recorded 23 solo tackles, one interception, and two passes defended.

In addition to Aguero, safety Kyron Jones could also return after missing significant time with a foot injury that he suffered in their first game against Ole Miss.

For now, his return remains questionable, as Kirby Smart was hopeful of getting him back for the Charlotte game; however, lingering ankle pain prevented his return. Getting back a player like him would be a significant advantage for Georgia.

In just six games of the season, he recorded 24 tackles with a career high of 10 tackles against Tennessee. The availability of these key defensive players for the upcoming game remains uncertain.