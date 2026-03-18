Gunner Stockton Opens Up on Meeting with Donald Trump After Georgia QB’s Act Sparks Controversy

Gunner Stockton is accustomed to pressure from a 300-pound defensive lineman, but the heat he’s facing now comes from his own fanbase. On February 19, during Donald Trump’s speech in Georgia, the starting QB stood beside him. He even got a chance to say a few words. But that didn’t change the fact of his receiving criticism for his decision to meet with the president. Now the elite Georgia QB steps in to explain why he made the decision.

“It was crazy that I got the chance to meet him and be one of the guys to greet him for Georgia. But you know, it was just a chance to meet the president. I think me, personally, I don’t know your stance,” said Stockton during a spring practice media availability. “But I’d meet any president when I got the chance to. So that was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and that was pretty neat.”

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The February 19 encounter started as a brief tarmac greeting alongside Herschel Walker when the president touched down, eventually leading to a quick stage appearance. For Stockton, shaking hands was merely a customary courtesy, though those optics quickly fueled the firestorm on social media.

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Despite a headline-making appearance with Donald Trump, Stockton has kept a low profile when it comes to politics. His decision to meet the president sparked mixed reactions externally. For many, it appeared to be nothing more than a young athlete embracing a rare opportunity. While critics have voiced their opinions, the QB’s standing among teammates and coaches remains untouched.

Despite the external uproar, the noise hasn’t pierced the Athens facility. Coaches and teammates haven’t flinched at the headlines, treating the handshake like a normal and personal moment for Stockton rather than a locker room distraction. Internally, the only campaign Stockton is running right now is for a national title victory.

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With Mike Bobo entering his second season as OC with the Bulldogs, offensive play and rankings are expected to improve. Last season, he was a Broyles Award finalist after leading the Georgia offense that averaged over 32PPG and helped Gunner Stockton finish seventh in Heisman voting. Still, Stockton’s decision didn’t sit well with fans.

Gunner Stockton’s action put him into controversy

This past season, Stockton provided a more efficient and versatile presence than Carson Beck did during Georgia’s rocky 2024 campaign. While Stockton had fewer passing yards, his superior ball security and dual-threat ability led the Bulldogs to a 12-2 record. But earlier this season, his meeting with Donald Trump disappointed fans so much that he took a blunt hit.

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“Gunner Stockton, you are dead to me,” wrote one fan, while another kept it sharper, writing, “Yeah. its F Gunner Stockton from here on out.”

Donald Trump, a polarizing figure, may have caused some fans to disagree with Stockton’s decision to meet him. Still, the president heaped praise on the QB, stating, “Gunner is a big star and a really talented quarterback. But I heard, much more importantly, he’s a Trump fan. So, he was standing at the plane, and anybody that likes me, I like them, but I hear he has a fantastic future.”

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That praise from the president put the elite QB in the heat. “You know what? Thinking someone named Gunner Stockton, maybe wouldn’t be a Trump supporter, is on me,” wrote one fan with a layer of sarcasm. Another Georgia fan expressed his frustration, stating, “I was never a huge fan of Gunner Stockton, but he was doing way too much by meeting Trump at the airport and then at that little event to speak. He’s a screwball at this point #DawgDown.”

However, Stockton’s joining former Georgia RB Herschel Walker to meet Trump saw him draw criticism. “Nasty work by Herschel and Gunner,” wrote an unhappy fan. Yet, all of that is separate from what the QB will do in his 2026 season with the Bulldogs.