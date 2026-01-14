Gunner Stockton Receives Major Career Verdict Amid Uncertainty Around Georgia Future

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is already on the Heisman radar heading into the 2026 season, and the betting markets are taking notice. After finishing seventh in last year’s Heisman voting, Stockton now opens the new season tied for the fifth-best Heisman Trophy odds at +1300, which shows the growing national belief in the Bulldogs’ signal-caller.

Stockton threw 24 touchdowns and added 10 more on the ground. That kind of contribution is a big reason why Vegas is actually considering his Heisman chances heading into next season.

Right now, Texas QB Arch Manning and Notre Dame’s CJ Carr sit as the early favorites at +800. Next, Ohio State’s duo of Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin also has better odds than Stockton at +1000. Still, Stockton isn’t far behind. There are plenty of people around the Georgia program who think he’s just getting started. Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm believes Stockton needs to fully appreciate what he accomplished in his first year as the Bulldogs’ starter.

“(Stockton) needs to look back on this year and say ‘I exceeded a lot of expectations,” said Fromm. He was a three-starter under Kirby Smart at UGA from 2017-19. “He should have a lot of confidence going into next year. Being the guy, taking on more ownership from a leadership perspective and from an ownership perspective.”

And the résumé backs that up. Stockton led Georgia to a 12–2 record, an SEC Championship, and a CFP quarterfinal contention. He finished the season with 2,894 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes, and just five interceptions across 14 games. His 150.59 passer efficiency rating is higher than that of any returning SEC quarterback.

He also boosted his national profile by earning SEC Championship Game MVP honors after a strong performance against Alabama. Now entering his second full season as a starter, Stockton has the experience, confidence, and leadership needed for a legitimate Heisman run. Plus, he draws early comparisons to Stetson Bennett IV, another Georgia QB who once made a similar leap into the national spotlight.

For Gunner Stockton to seriously contend for the Heisman next season, Kirby Smart needs to put the right supporting cast around him. It looks like those preparations are already well underway.

Gunner Stockton needs to be kept happy

Kirby Smart’s recruitment of Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion via the transfer portal signals a strategic bolstering of Georgia’s offense. It sincerely positions Gunner Stockton for continued growth. Georgia loses six of its top seven pass-catchers. Zachariah Branch (81 receptions, 811 yards, 6 TDs) moves on to the 2026 NFL Draft. Then there’s Dillon Bell, Colbie Young, and Noah Thomas, who are out of eligibility. Only London Humphreys returns meaningfully (18 catches, 276 yards, 3 TDs).

WR coach James Coley targeted immediate contributors like Canion. He is the nation’s No. 6 portal WR and will be useful to avoid developmental gaps. The 6’4″ Canion brings two years of eligibility under his belt. He had 39 career receptions, 563 yards, and 4 TDs at 14.4 yards per catch over two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. In 2025, he posted 33 catches for 480 yards and 4 scores, with a 13.7-yard average depth of target.

He even played against Georgia last season and impressed. In that game, he had 4 catches for 54 yards. Stockton, fresh off a stellar 2025. He remains a staff cornerstone per OC Mike Bobo. His Senior Day nod fueled return speculation, now amplified by portal investments replacing Branch’s screen-game stability.