Gunner Stockton vs Ty Simpson: 2025 QB Stats, NIL Value, and More Compared

Alabama and Georgia are back in Atlanta for the fifth time for the SEC Championship showdown. And once again, it’s a battle of two standout junior quarterbacks. Their first meeting this season, on September 28, was a nail-biter. Alabama edged out a 24–21 win, thanks in large part to QB Ty Simpson. He completed 63% of his passes for 276 yards, threw two touchdowns, and even added another on the ground.

Georgia’s QB, Gunner Stockton, actually had a slightly better completion rate that night with 65% for 130 yards and a touchdown. What makes this rematch even more fun is that both quarterbacks finally stepped into full-time starting roles this season. So when they square off again, expect the stakes and the spotlight to be even bigger.

Gunner Stockton vs Ty Simpson: NIL Value and Deals

Gunner Stockton’s estimated NIL value is about $823,000, according to On3. He’s already landed deals with brands like HEYDUDE Shoes, CAVA, Onward Reserve, Whataburger, Dr Pepper, eBay, and a few others, such as The Dairy Alliance and the Athens Area Humane Society.

Meanwhile, Ty Simpson is pulling in roughly $2.3 million in NIL value (as of December 4, 2025). He’s locked in big deals with Gatorade, Raising Cane’s, EA Sports, Facebook, Hugo Boss, Amazon Prime, Regions Bank, and even some local collectives like “Yea Alabama.”

Gunner Stockton vs Ty Simpson: 2025 College Stats Comparison

Both Ty Simpson and Gunner Stockton stepped into full-time starting roles for the first time this season, but they made their mark in different ways. Simpson was the big-arm guy for Alabama. He spread the ball around, led the SEC in multiple passing categories, and even earned midseason All-American buzz while guiding the Tide to a 10–2 record. Stockton, meanwhile, gave Georgia a true dual-threat edge. He didn’t throw as much, but when he did, he was crazy efficient. Add in his ability to slice up defenses on the ground, and he became a huge reason the Bulldogs rolled to 11–1.

Stat Gunner Stockton (Georgia) Ty Simpson (Alabama) Edge Games 12 12 Tie Comp/Att (%) 73.5% 68.4% Stockton Passing Yards 2,535 3,056 Simpson Passing TDs 20 25 Simpson INTs 5 4 Simpson Passer Rating 152 159.5 Simpson QBR 86 79.5 Stockton Rush Yds/TDs 403/8 126/2 Stockton

Gunner Stockton vs Ty Simpson: High School Stats Comparison

Stat Gunner Stockton (Rabun County HS, GA) Ty Simpson (Westview HS, TN) Edge Career Pass Yds 13,652 yds, 177 TDs 2827 yds, 41 TDs Stockton Senior TDs 55 TDs (2nd in GA history) Stockton Rush Yds/TDs 4,372 yds, 77 TDs 862 yds, 11 TDs Stockton Awards Jersey retired, 7+ TD games (13) no info Stockton

Gunner Stockton vs Ty Simpson: SEC Championship Preview

Heading into this matchup, the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs were 2.5-point favorites with a –124 moneyline. Alabama Crimson Tide, coached by Kalen DeBoer, leaned on Ty Simpson, riding an SEC-best 25:4 TD-to-INT ratio, as they chased a third straight win over Georgia. On the other side, Kirby Smart’s “comeback kings” counted on Gunner Stockton’s 70.2% completion rate and 28 total touchdowns to get the job done.

Analysts pointed out Alabama’s recent offensive lull, averaging under 30 points in four straight FBS games, compared to Georgia’s own adjustments. The prediction? A tight 26–24 win for the Bulldogs, with total points just over 48.5. But with DeBoer’s 7–1 mark against Top-25 teams, Alabama at +104 on the moneyline looked like real value for dog bettors.