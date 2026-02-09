Gunner Stockton’s Agent Hints at Rejecting 3x Bigger Offer As QB Signs New Georgia Deal

In an era when seven figures can change a player’s address overnight, Gunner Stockton never packed his bags. He apparently rejected a massive paycheck to stay with the Bulldogs in his final collegiate year. But Stockton hasn’t been all about the money business in his life. While others in his team rolled in a sleek Lamborghini, he did so in a 1984 Ford F-150. And his “me time” is him tending to his herd of cows! So to him, $2 million in the portal was just noise.

That should be the best news that the Bulldogs faithful have received in a while. Stockton’s future was in doubt, with him being projected as a potential transfer during the portal window. But all those rumors have been put to rest as On3‘s Pete Nakos reported that Stockton signed a new deal with the Bulldogs. Nakos reported that Stockton’s agency ESM told On3 about the deal, although no numbers were revealed.

Stockton’s representative, Faryn Healy, revealed that the quarterback never intended to enter the transfer portal, highlighting his loyalty to the Bulldogs. Healy further explained that Stockton could have earned three times more if he had entered the portal, but that was never the priority.

“He wanted UGA to have the budget to retain and acquire the talent for the roster needed to compete for another championship. Gunner doesn’t play football at UGA for money. Leading that team is his lifelong dream.” Healy told On3.

Retaining players after a season is always difficult for head coaches, especially after a heartbreaking postseason loss. However, Kirby Smart seems to be an exception to this. Smart revealed days ago that he had achieved his offseason goal of retaining most of his players, and quarterback Gunner Stockton has become the latest addition to that list.

Being in the program for three seasons, Gunner Stockton got his chance to be a starter last season. And he did not disappoint at all. Starting all fourteen games, Stockton threw for 2,894 yards with a 69.7% completion rate. But passing wasn’t only where he excelled, as he scored 24 touchdowns and had 462 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns on the ground. All of this earned him a QBR of 84.9, ranking him at 6th nationally.

However, these numbers, while impressive, do not tell the full story. He was instrumental in Georgia winning the SEC Championship title last season. Even in the CFP quarterfinal loss to Ole Miss, Stockton completed 18 out of 31 passes and scored one touchdown, giving his best even in an uphill battle. All of this is especially impressive considering last season was his first year as a starter under Kirby Smart.

Now, with Stockton signed alongside nine new additions and several retained players, Kirby Smart has the pieces in place for a deeper postseason run in 2026. But 2026 is not his only focus. Smart is already looking ahead, building for the 2029 recruiting class.

Kirby Smart is looking far ahead in terms of recruiting

Gunner Stockton may have been a key piece of Kirby Smart’s 2026 roster plan, but Smart is already thinking well beyond. Giving a Lane Kiffin vibe, Smart extended an offer to class of 2029 wide receiver Colton Laisure.

The 6’2″, 185 lbs receiver from Sullivan East High School is a highly touted prospect with programs like Miami, USF, etc. lining up for his commitment. He was contacted by wide receivers coach James Coley, who has a record of developing talent, including NFL Draft picks such as Isaiah McKenzie and Javon Wims.

With the offer, Laisure becomes the 17th prospect Georgia has extended an offer to in the 2029 class. This shows how the program is committed to achieving long-term sustainability.