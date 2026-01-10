Gunner Stockton’s Fate About to Shift as Kirby Smart Welcomes Georgia Tech WR

One of the biggest questions inside Georgia’s football building is about QB Gunner Stockton. He participated in Senior Day, which briefly fueled speculation. But based on a growing belief around the program, the expectation is that he returns to Athens for the 2026 season. If that decision holds, it immediately reshapes how the Bulldogs view its offense moving forward. And Kirby Smart’s latest roster moves only add weight to that direction. That belief became clearer on January 9.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Georgia made a notable addition to the wide receiver room on Thursday,” Dawg Nation posted on X.

Kirby Smart landed Georgia Tech WR Isiah Canion, a calculated addition that signals urgency. He arrives with two seasons of eligibility remaining and immediate familiarity with the rivalry and the stage. For Gunner Stockton, this is roster investment.

ADVERTISEMENT



Georgia WR coach James Coley has been direct about what the staff prioritized in the portal. The focus was on finding players who could contribute immediately, without developmental lag. Isaiah Canion fits that description. He brings size Georgia lacked at times this season, and production that stands out in context. Last season, the 6’4 WR caught 33 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns. Over two years with the Yellow Jackets, he totaled 39 receptions, 563 yards, four scores, and averaged 14.4 yards per catch.

Isaiah Canion lined up almost exclusively on the outside at his previous school, taking 89.9% of his snaps out wide, while still showing enough versatility to shift inside when needed. His average depth of target sat at 13.7 yards, per PFF, and he had just two drops on 46 targets. That profile fills a real void. In Georgia Tech’s 16-9 loss to Georgia to close the regular season, he was one of the few bright spots, catching four passes for 54 yards against the Bulldogs. Now, he will face his former team again in 2026, when Georgia hosts the Yellow Jackets on November 28 in Athens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaiah Canion’s experience matters when viewed alongside Georgia’s current departures. The Bulldogs’ WR room is in transition with a need to replace six of their top seven pass catchers from last season. Zachariah Branch has entered the 2026 NFL Draft, while Dillon Bell, Colbie Young, and Noah Thomas have run out of eligibility. Branch alone accounted for 81 receptions, 811 yards, and six touchdowns, carrying much of the passing offense and serving as the unit’s stabilizer.

As it is now, Isaiah Canion joins a group that will lean heavily on youth. Talyn Taylor, Sacovie White-Helton, Landon Roldan, and CJ Wiley are all expected to see expanded roles. London Humphreys is the only returning receiver with more than 10 catches last season, finishing with 18 grabs for 276 yards and three TDs. That reality explains why Georgia continues to rely on the portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What this means for Gunner Stockton

For Gunner Stockton, this is about continuity and support. Zachariah Branch made life easier for the QB, whether through quick screens or special teams field position. Replacing that production is critical. Georgia believes Isaiah Canion can shoulder part of that burden, while internal development fills the rest.

Gunner Stockton finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting this season, yet the staff remains convinced his ceiling is much higher. OC Mike Bobo has emphasized that the QB is still developing, still refining his command, and still motivated by how last season ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also optimism around Talyn Taylor. Injuries limited him to six games last season due to a collarbone issue, but how he finished left a strong impression. Branch himself praised Taylor’s approach, pointing to his coachability and attention to detail. That endorsement carries weight inside the room.

Add it all together, and it’s clear that Georgia is not hedging at QB. The roster construction, the portal additions, and the internal confidence all point toward one outcome. Gunner Stockton’s fate is not drifting. It is being reinforced with one calculated move at a time.