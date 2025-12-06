Gunner Stockton’s Sister Georgia Gets Flooded With the Same Message Before SEC Championship

The stakes are extremely high when No. 4 Georgia faces No. 9 Alabama once more at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship. The buzz isn’t limited to the fans. Even the players’ families are getting the hype messages. Just ask Gunner Stockton’s sister, Georgia Stockton, whose phone hasn’t stopped vibrating for a single second.

The chaos of championship week was essentially captured in the screenshot Georgia posted to her IG story. With “My entire inbox today all on same wavelength!!! Let’s goooo,” hype emojis and pure adrenaline blasting from every angle. Everyone she knew was radiating the same excited energy.

Fortunately for Georgia, she has already seen her brother lead the Bulldogs to an SEC Championship title last year. Although Gunner Stockton wasn’t meant to feature against the Longhorns, Carson Beck’s injury at the end of the first half forced Kirby Smart’s hand. The QB1 got onto the field and even led his team to a crucial touchdown drive. That’s when every Bulldogs fan saw that they’re in safe hands if Beck moves on.

On her part, Georgia Stockton has been bringing that “big sister energy” to support her brother. Earlier this season, she showed up for the Ole Miss game wearing a bold, backless red dress, matching shoes, and a lot of charm.

So, of course, her phone was ringing like a fire alarm. Beyond the football noise, Georgia Stockton has made a name for herself. As an athlete turned businesswoman, she transformed SZN Planners and The PUSH fitness facility into reflections of her intentional and driven personality. Even she gets caught up in the storm of SEC emotions on game days, despite her entire brand being centered around discipline, balance, and “becoming the best version of yourself.”

If Georgia Stockton’s inbox looked unhinged this week, it’s only because she comes from a family built for moments exactly like this.

Inside the Stockton family fire

Sports were the family language in the close-knit Rabun County home where Gunner and Georgia were raised. Their dad, Rob Stockton, a Hall of Famer with 322 tackles and a reputation for playing with a fire in his chest, was one of the greatest safeties Georgia Southern has ever produced. But his greatest pride lies in his child fulfilling those backyard goals. “You look at pictures of your kid throwing the ball in your backyard and dreaming of being the starting quarterback at Georgia,” Rob once said. “It has happened. It is unreal.”

Then there’s mom, Sherrie Stockton, a former college basketball player who passed on her calm and gritty personality. She and Rob instilled in their children a mix of desire and humility: “I have begged of him to be that when he is outside the white lines,” his father continued. “The kindest. The gentlest. The best friend. Opening doors for women and ‘yes ma’am’ and ‘no ma’am’ and that’s him. Thankfully. But when you step across those white lines, then that is the time to unleash hell. Be that person.”

And you can truly see that duality in Gunner. The quiet leader in the locker room, whom the coaches absolutely love, and the quarterback who has amassed 2,535 throwing yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Even Gunner’s former coach, Jaybo Shaw, says that the entire Stockton household brings a unique energy.

“We’ve always loved him and want the best for him. This is something he’s worked for. Something he’s dreamed of,” Rob said.

That’s why a simple stack of messages on Georgia’s phone hits so hard as an angle. It’s the result of a family that has consistently shown up for each other through pressure to win the SEC Championship and high school record-breaking evenings. And now the entire fan base is just keeping up with their steady pulse.