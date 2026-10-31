Gunshot Victim SEC Football Player Set to Make Season Debut With Bullet Still Lodged in His Body

Missing an entire season is difficult for any football player, especially after a year spent proving what he can do on the field. For one SEC running back, the road back from a May shooting has been about much more than physical healing. It’s been a daily battle to trust his body again.

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That long wait officially ends Saturday. Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy has been cleared by medical staff and is expected to get his first carries of the season against Arkansas. It marks a major milestone for the All-American, who takes the field with the bullet from that offseason shooting still inside his leg.

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“NEW: The bullet that struck Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy remains lodged in his body as he prepares to make his return Saturday,” On3 posted on X. “Hardy was shot in the upper leg at a concert in May.”

Imago November 29, 2025: Missouri QB Beau Pribula 9 moves to place the ball in the stomach of running back Ahmad Hardy 29. Missouri defeated Arkansas 31-17 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251029_faf_cm9_145 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

ESPN reporter Marty Smith shared the update on Friday after speaking with head coach Eli Drinkwitz about Hardy’s condition.

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“The bullet that shattered the tip of Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy’s left femur remains lodged in his body, Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz told me,” Smith wrote on X. He also reported that a stabilizing rod had been inserted into Hardy’s femur to help support the injured bone.

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For Hardy, returning to game action isn’t just about taking hits again but also about clearing the mental hurdle of whether he can still be the explosive back he was before the injury.

Hardy was shot in the upper leg while attending a concert in Laurel, Mississippi, in May. The injury damaged the tip of his left femur and required surgery. Doctors inserted a stabilizing rod, but they decided to leave the bullet in place rather than attempt to remove it.

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His recovery has taken months, with physical rehabilitation bringing its own challenges. Hardy was cleared to begin rehab in July, but getting back to football required more than simply recovering from the injury. He also had to work through the uncertainty that comes with being away from the game for so long.

Smith reported that Drinkwitz acknowledged the mental side of Hardy’s recovery, including concerns about whether he would be able to play at the same level after returning.

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“Hardy has struggled, Drinkwitz said, with questions of whether he’ll be the same player he was. The pressure of performance is a mental battle,” Smith wrote.

For a player who had become one of Missouri’s most important offensive weapons, those questions are understandable. Hardy had spent the previous season producing big numbers and establishing himself among the SEC’s leading rushers. Now, his first game back will give him a chance to begin finding his rhythm again.

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Hardy made a major impact during his first season at Missouri after transferring from Louisiana-Monroe. He finished the 2025 campaign with 1,649 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

Those numbers earned him consensus All-American honors and a place on the All-SEC first team. He also became a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which recognizes the nation’s top running back.

His performances made him an important part of Missouri’s offense, and expectations were high heading into the 2026 season. The shooting changed those plans, leaving the Tigers without a player who had led their rushing attack the previous year.

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Jamal Roberts has helped fill that gap. According to the supplied reports, Roberts has rushed for 867 yards this season and leads the SEC with an average of 124 rushing yards per game. His production has allowed Missouri to keep its ground game moving while Hardy has been out.

The Tigers enter the Arkansas matchup at 5-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play, ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25. Hardy’s return gives the team another running back to work into the offense, although Missouri is not expecting him to immediately take over his previous workload.

Drinkwitz has been careful when discussing Hardy’s return, leaving the final decision to the team’s medical staff. Earlier in the week, the coach confirmed that Hardy would return to practice after months away from the field.

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“After consulting with our medical team, Ahmad Hardy will return to practice this week,” Drinkwitz said in a social media post on Sunday. “Our medical staff will determine his return to game action.”

Hardy has now taken that step, and ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the running back is expected to receive a handful of carries against Arkansas. He is not expected to start, so Roberts should continue to handle a significant portion of the work in the backfield.

Missouri is also dealing with a situation that does not come with a simple return-to-play guide. A gunshot injury of this kind presents challenges that differ from the usual football injuries, and the coaching staff has relied on medical guidance while Hardy works his way back.

That makes Saturday an important first step. Rather than asking Hardy to carry the offense right away, the Tigers can give him an opportunity to get back into game action while monitoring how he handles the return.

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A Big Stretch Awaits Missouri

Missouri still has five regular-season games to play, and the schedule includes matchups against Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. The Tigers will need to keep picking up wins if they want to improve their position in the SEC and remain in the conversation for a possible College Football Playoff spot.

Hardy’s return could give the offense a boost during that stretch, but his role will depend on how he progresses. Roberts has handled the workload well in his absence, and Missouri can now look at how the two running backs might contribute together.

For Hardy, the focus is on getting back on the field after months of recovery. He is set to make his season debut against Arkansas with the bullet still lodged in his body, marking another step in a comeback that began after the May shooting.

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The Tigers will welcome back a player who made a significant impact last season, but they are approaching his return carefully. With the medical team involved and Hardy expected to see limited action, Missouri will have a chance to ease him back into the game while preparing for the challenges ahead.