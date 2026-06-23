“Thankful You’re Alive”: Laura Rutledge Sends Prayers as ESPN Colleague Undergoes Surgery Following Serious Car Accident

One of ESPN’s prominent NFL Draft analysts shared news of a devastating car accident this week. Quickly, support started pouring in from across football media. Among the first responses was a heartfelt message from ESPN host Laura Rutledge.

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“Praying hard for you, Matt, and so thankful you’re alive,” Rutledge wrote on X, replying to Matt Miller’s post, wherein he described his car accident.

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Miller wrote that he was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri last week and had to be airlifted to Mercy Hospital. According to him, the crash left him with multiple fractures and broken ribs. He also underwent a life-saving amputation of his left arm. Despite the severity of the injuries, Miller said he was grateful to first responders and medical staff and considered himself fortunate to be alive.

“I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time,” Matt Miller wrote on X. “Thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers, and kind messages — they have meant so much to my family and me during this time. I look forward to continuing my recovery and getting back to ESPN to talk football, including what should be an exciting 2027 NFL Draft class.”

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Rutledge and Miller have worked together regularly at ESPN. Both have been visible faces during NFL Draft season, appearing across the network’s football programming. Miller is a frequent contributor on shows such as NFL Live, SportsCenter, and Get Up. Programs that Rutledge has hosted or anchored throughout her ESPN career. Their professional relationship has grown through years of draft coverage and football broadcasts.

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The reaction to Miller’s announcement extended far beyond Rutledge. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was among the prominent figures who publicly supported him. Football reporters, analysts, and fans flooded social media with messages focused on one thing: gratitude that Miller survived. The sports media community largely viewed the news as a reminder of how quickly life can change.

The response reflects the respect Miller has earned during nearly two decades covering football prospects. Before joining ESPN, Miller built one of the most recognizable names in NFL Draft media at Bleacher Report. He spent more than a decade producing mock drafts, scouting reports, and prospect evaluations. ESPN considers him a key part of its year-round draft coverage and one of its leading draft analysts.

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For Laura Rutledge, the whole incident might also be a sad reminder of another accident that cost her younger brother’s life.

Laura Rutledge opens up about losing her younger brother

Laura’s brother, Alex, passed away in a tragic 2018 cave-diving accident. Both siblings shared a close-knit bond, and it never felt like he was four years younger than Laura. For her, Alex was the only one in the family who kept her down to earth and never let Rutledge’s fame affect their relationship. She and her siblings shared a single room when her family moved to Florida while growing up. And that long-lasting bond made things even tougher for her when she got the news.

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“He would be so proud, but he would also be like, “How did you do this?” Laura Rutledge said on the Pivot podcast last month. “You know, it’s, I mean, we’re still, you guys know, like dealing with grief, it’s like it morphs into so many versions of itself. I think, just as a family, we kept things very private. And that was kind of my choice.

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“I felt like I can’t, you know, I can’t talk about him without breaking down, and that was always. That’s always going to be the case. But I felt as if I could hold it together; that would be good for my family.”

Going through her brother’s loss and knowing the toll it takes on the family. It was no surprise that Rutledge jumped up quickly to check on her ESPN colleague. As for Matt, he is one of the brilliant NFL draft analysts in the country. His sharp predictions and analysis are what drive people to tune into his draft takes. We wish him a speedy recovery.