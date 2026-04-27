“Hard Launch”: Arch Manning’s Girlfriend Speculation Shoots Up After Viral Social Media Post

Has Arch Manning’s girlfriend finally been revealed? The notoriously private world of Texas QB Arch Manning was cracked wide open this week. A cryptic five-word caption from a mystery woman was all it took to set the internet ablaze with relationship rumors.

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“Slow burn enemies to lovers,” a person named Molly Bentley wrote in the caption of her photo with Arch Manning, hinting at the start of a romantic chapter. The Texas QB1 can be seen sitting behind Molly.

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We reviewed her profile to understand any hidden meaning in the caption. Molly is a Texas A&M fan and has posted many photos of herself attending Aggie games in College Station. That probably explains the ‘enemies’ part. The comment section was left surprised by the post.

“Hard launch,” wrote one user, while another user doubled down on speculation, writing, “Molly, what’s happening?”

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The rumors around his personal life are nothing new for the Longhorns’ QB. Officially, he still remains single, and most reports state that he is fully focused on improving his stock before the 2027 NFL draft.

That doesn’t mean there haven’t been links and rumors. He was briefly linked to LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne when the two began following each other on social media. But it turned out to be false, and since then, Dunne has been in a high-profile relationship with MLB pitcher Paul Skenes.

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In another instance, a fabricated rumor regarding an engagement between Manning and Texas softball player Vanessa Quiroga was traced back to a specific article published on BoomLyrics.com. Comprehensive profile checks by sports outlets such as The Sporting News confirmed that there is absolutely no evidence to support the claim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by molly bentley (@mollydbentley) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Then, clickbait social media circles occasionally tied Manning to the Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Kylie Dickson. However, this was quickly proven false, as she was already in a relationship with another individual. Despite repeatedly being proven false, the internet didn’t stop linking Arch Manning with Molly.

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Fact-checking Arch Manning’s GF rumor

We are unable to ascertain whether Molly and Arch have known each other. The only verifiable fact is that both currently live in Texas. Given the nature of the rivalry between the Aggies and the Longhorns, it seems strange that Arch would publicly date a Texas A&M fan. That is the first red flag on the authenticity of the post. The comments on the Insta photo varied from surprise to simply declaring it AI.

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“The caption I’m dying,” wrote one fan, while another kept it brief, writing, “Now I’m jealous.” Meanwhile, one fan shows a sense of doubt about their relationship, posting, “You’re (Molly) not serious.”

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While some fans were busy showing support for the rumor, others tried to find out the truth behind it thoroughly. Even a fan mentioned, “This has got to be fake.” “Is this AI?” wrote another fan.

We remain in the ‘this is AI’ camp, as the whole thing can easily be seen as a good attempt at trolling your rivals in the offseason.