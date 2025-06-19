Harold Perkins Drops Major Health Update as Brian Kelly Confirms Return Timeline

Rain couldn’t dampen the spirit at the first-ever Harold Perkins Jr. Football Camp in Baton Rouge. Friday’s downpour pushed the action indoors at Elite Training Academy—but the energy stayed sky-high. Young campers hit the turf, ran drills, and got to meet the LSU star himself. Perkins, once a breakout sensation as a freshman, faced a tough setback in 2024 with a torn ACL. Still, despite it all, Perkins remains a force. Injured or not, he’s First-Team All-SEC material.

Harold Perkins has been a headline-maker since day one. As a freshman in 2022, he stormed onto the scene and earned First-Team All-SEC honors. The hype never slowed down. Over 31 games, he racked up 164 tackles—28 TFLs—and 13 sacks. On top of that, he also added two interceptions and 7 pass breakups. In 2023, he kept the momentum going with a Second-Team All-SEC nod. But 2024 brought a setback. Still, the buzz around Perkins hasn’t faded. He’s built different—and the SEC knows it.

Harold Perkins just dropped a major health update—and it’s all good news for LSU fans. On June 18, LSU insider Wilson Alexander caught up with the star linebacker. “I’m feeling good,” Perkins said. “Ready to get back out there.” The Tigers are easing him in, but the comeback is officially on. After the tough ACL setback, Perkins is locked in and on track. So, a return to dominance? It’s coming…

Not only this, Wilson Alexander dropped a must-see clip on X—and LSU fans are buzzing. The video shows Harold Perkins posing proudly in his No. 7 jersey, flashing that trademark confidence. As the camera rolled, the cameraman joked, “You really give me—but really pick up your leg and stuff, all right?” Perkins followed suit, lifting his leg with ease. “There we go! I love it,” the cameraman replied. Just like that, the message was clear—Perkins is getting back to full strength. Simply put, the comeback isn’t just talk, it’s in motion.

Perkins sat out spring as a precaution—but don’t worry, he’s gearing up for a full return this summer. And when he’s at 100%, LSU’s defense hits a whole new level. Perkins isn’t just a playmaker—he’s a game-changer. Now heading into his senior season, the spotlight is back on him. A big year could punch his ticket to the 2026 NFL Draft. First round? Very possible. Because Perkins is ready to remind everyone why he’s one of the best in the game.

While LSU’s star linebacker locks in on a comeback for the ages, head coach Brian Kelly has confirmed the return timeline. Perkins is on pace, and the Tigers are counting down. The grind is real, and the return is near. LSU’s defensive anchor is almost back.

LSU HC shares update on offseason recovery—including Harold Perkins

The LSU Tigers took a big hit last season, losing star LBs Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks to injuries. But now, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. HC Brian Kelly is fired up to have both back for what’s shaping up to be a stronger LSU defense in 2025. Ahead of team activities, Kelly joined the College GameDay Podcast and dropped a promising update. Both Perkins and Weeks are on the mend—and on track. So, the Tigers are getting their defensive firepower back.

Brian Kelly couldn’t hide his excitement about his recovering stars. Perkins and Weeks aren’t just healing—they’re back in action. “We’re in our running program right now and our PLPs,” said Kelly. Adding, “Which are our player-led position work and practices. They’re in everything. So, it’s been a great recovery. They’ve worked really hard. I think our training staff has done an amazing job of getting both of these guys to the point where they’re already taking place in June activities and football-related activities.” So, the grind is on, and LSU’s linebacker duo is locked in.

Brian Kelly made it crystal clear: “Both of them will be ready. Both of them are excited,” he said. “They come into a year where they know a lot of the success will fall around them.” However, LSU is gearing up for Year 2 under DC Blake Baker, and the foundation is already set. No more install—just fine-tuning and getting healthy. That’s the plan. With Perkins and Weeks back, the defense is expected to take a big leap forward.

Now, formal camp is just weeks away. And the Tigers open their season in the other Death Valley—against Clemson. It’s go time.